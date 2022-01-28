Kendall Jenner wears the most ‘cozy’ fur coat of winter

Long and XXL coats or the autumn-winter trend to sign

Snow sports are the favorites of celebrities. When winter lurks, getaways to the mountains become the favorites to enjoy days away from the city. This has been demonstrated yesterday by Kendall Jenner, who decided to enjoy Sunday accompanied by friends, including Fai Khadra, on the ski slopes of Aspen (Colorado).

For the occasion, the model and member of the “klan” Kardashian, opted for a set ‘total black’ with which he practiced snowboard. She paired a black turtleneck fleece sweater with a vest, snow pants, boots for the occasion, a beanie, and striking silver gloves.

if this outfits of snow of the model caught the attention of all his followers for the style that Kendall maintains even in his sports days, but instead the styling he chose to wear at night, when he went out to dinner at Matsuhisa’s Japanese restaurant.

With a totally different bet than the one she chose to step on the snow, Kendall wore one of the trends that will sweep this 2022: a black leather miniskirt that we could already see recently at the presentation of the Oliver Peoples collection (where she dazzled with a shearling vest) with, precisely, his friend Fai Khadra. She combined this piece with black semi-transparent stockings, mid-calf boots of the same color with pointed ends and a striking coat with which she drew all eyes.

To face the cold of Aspen, the model did not give up style and chose the outer garment that gives more elegance to any look winter: a fur coat beige ankle length with inner lining. A choice of teddy coat that each cold season becomes the perfect ally to complete any outfit since, in addition to protecting the body from low temperatures, it is an unparalleled aesthetic option and perfect for storing in the back of the wardrobe. Thus, with this bet, the model once again demonstrated that the garments ‘cozy’ with your favorites this season and that the cold does not have to be at odds with elegance.

