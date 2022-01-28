Kendall Jenner shows off tailored pants with visible Boss lingerie

If we delve into the stylistic trajectory of Kendall Jennerwe will notice after a moment how the pants and jeans have become the undoubted quintessence of his style. And just by evoking his recent denim garment with a minimalist design that he combined with a bag from The Row, or the unforgettable tailored pants from the firm mentioned here, is enough to build a perfect wardrobe.

And what is the latest item of clothing that has made its way into the pooling of the American model, Kendall Jenner? Some pants with minimally loose darts and side stripes that radiate comfort and versatility in the brand’s new summer campaign Boss.

Kendall Jenner has the most versatile pants of 2022

Kendall Jenner in the Boss Spring/Summer campaign. Photo taken from @kendalljenner

Along with other personalities such as haley bieberKhaby Lame, Lee Min-ho, Matteo Berrettini and the German-born runner, Alica Schmidt, the american model stars in the Spring/Summer 2022 campaign #BeYourOwnBOSS under the lens of Michael Jansson.

In what would seem to be a ‘historical renewal of the brand’, as they have pointed out from the firm itself, created by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924, a style can be glimpsed that celebrates the power of versatility, with one of the pants in trend of 2022 who chooses to seal equally successful appearances with minimalist sneakers, in colors in a highly consistent range, with stilettos and with the long-awaited Mary-Jane shoes that are in vogue.