Kendall Jenner Rocks Irresistible Double French Nail Trend

Kendall Jenner is an avid prescriber of trends that permeate the idiosyncrasy of today. And not only has she vehemently demonstrated it by stepping onto the catwalks of the most influential international firms of the moment, but also with her wide range of styles that include pieces such as knitted vests, cropped tops, curtain reveal and bandanas in a suggestive nod to Y2K bets.

So much so that in his fashion speech constant, the American model, Kendall Jennerhas been inclined to make a declaration of beauty anticipating one of the nail trends that without a doubt will achieve an impact finish with a hint minimalist and also Elegant.

Kendall Jenner sentences that the double French will be among the nail trends in 2022

On a recent visit to Modern Pamper Salon, located in Los Angeles, the tv personality succumbed to a design involving a double french. Although of course, this design carried out by the manicures of beauty salondoes not stick around the classic model, but outlines a half circle near the cuticle that finds the perfect balance between the circular finish of the upper part and the square format of the nails selected by Kendall Jenner.

Inside the definitive guide to nail trends for the 2022 season that we recently orchestrated in fashionlay with impetus the effect ‘no makeup-makeup’the french with glitter and the natural classic French that the models had worn in the collection pre fall 2022 by Oscar de la Renta.