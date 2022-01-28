Keanu Reeves’ secret ability

Keanu Reeves He is one of the most beloved actors in the industry. Everything he does draws immediate attention and just about everyone who talks about him or has shared a set with him has nothing but praise. In john wick 2for example, decided to rent a motorcycle track in the middle of filming and invited several of those involved in the recording as the pilot of risk scenes, Jeremy Fry. His passion for this type of vehicle is popularly known, but it is not the only sport that he likes to practice.

It seems that the artist who spearheaded the saga of Matrixwhich at the end of 2021 returned after almost two decades to put itself in the shoes of Neo, has a secret activity. At least that’s how the actor revealed it Matt Dohertywho saw him practice it and said it was “a born athlete”. It was during a talk with Look who I foundwhere he released the details behind it.

Doherty He was one of the figures of the saga The Mighty Duckscentered on a small ice hockey team that wins prestige and tournaments under the guidance of the coach Gordon Bombay as Emilio Estevez. In 2021 he had his reboot with a new series by the hand of Disney+where you can also watch the three movies that were released in the 90s. In the movies, Matt gave life to the unforgettable Lester Aveman.

In the talk with the aforementioned medium, he assured: “Not many people know this but, more than anything in Mighty Ducks 2when it became known that Disney I had bought an ice hockey team, we trained at a place called Pickwick in Los Angeles. There are few ice hockey playing fields in Los Angeles. There is a small circle of actors and industry professionals who play hockey. They have secret games. Thus, he explained: “Many of these famous people came to skate with us because we had the ice field for free. I will not forget about Keanu Reeves tackling in front of us, with his team, before us. We saw him save and he was very good”. It is worth noting that Reeves it became part of the ice hockey all-star game in 1997.

The future of John Wick

When everything indicated that parabellum would be the end of John Wick, the film surprised with an open ending that left room to continue the saga. Now it is known that this franchise will continue with at least two more movies, a series and a spin-off that could lead. Anne of Arms. The fourth film was going to be released simultaneously with Matrix 4 in May 2021, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus. Although not too many details of the plot have been given yet, it is known that it will now be released on March 24, 2023.