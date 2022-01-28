Kate Middleton steals Harry’s job

01.28.2022 9:38 p.m.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s spectacular gift to Georgina Rodríguez for her 28th birthday

Georgina Rodriguez He has celebrated his 28th birthday in style. In a state of good hope of twins, and from Dubai, the jacetana lives a dream next to one of the most acclaimed men in the world. And it is that coinciding with her anniversary, and with the day in which the young woman premiered her own docureality for netflix, Cristiano Ronaldo He wanted to make a very special gift to his girl, only available to very few.

Taking advantage of his stay in the city-state, the star of the ball has ordered project images at night of the mother of her children in the tallest building in the world. Its about Burj Khalifa, a skyscraper with 828 meters of height. The detail of the Portuguese soccer player has excited her fiancée to the point of making him jump the tears.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez merge in a passionate kiss / INSTAGRAM

Íñigo Onieva meets Tamara Falcó’s family

Yes a few months ago Julio Iglesias Jr. assured that still I did not know Íñigo Onieva, boyfriend of Tamara Falcó, the whole family has now had the opportunity to meet and share a beautiful evening. The collaborator of the anthill has shared an image on his Instagram account in which he appears enjoying a meal with your partner and several family members. Íñigo’s sister, actress Alejandra Onieva, did not want to miss the family meeting either.

Íñigo Onieva and Tamara Falcó with the family / INSTAGRAM

The worrying physical change of Jason Momoa after his divorce

american actor Jason Momoa surprised with a radical physical change after his divorce from Lisa Bonet. His marked muscles have disappeared and the interpreter has been captured by the media with a torn shirt and a rather worn appearance.

the tabloid The Sun has shared the images on its pages and has also exclusively revealed that the actor has moved into a luxury vana Ford Earth Roamer that costs about $750,000 (about 674,000 euros).

The worrying physical change of Jason Momoa / THE SUN

Madonna, ready to repeat her iconic kiss with Britney Spears

The diva duo could be close to repeating itself. Madonna has responded to the doubts of her fans through a direct message on her Instagram account and has revealed that there is a possibility that she will do a world tour: Of course yes! And go from stadium to stadium, baby“.

However, what the interpreter of Like a virgin is to reunite with his old friend, Britney Spears. “What would you tell me about that? I don’t know if she’d be interested, but she’d be great. We could even recreate our original kiss“, He has confessed, something that his fans have cried out for.

Britney Spears and Madonna/MTV

Taylor Swift fan arrested after crashing car at her New York home

A man has been arrested for crash your car against the ground floor of the block where Taylor Swift’s house is located. But not only that, but the defendant has caused more damage to her home: he ripped the phone off the wall.

“We’ve been told that the guy got out of the car and went to the phone, trying to rip it off the wall…While he was muttering unintelligible things about taylor“, police sources have revealed to the newspaper TMZ. After being detained, he was taken to a nearby hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. However, it is unknown if the artist was inside when the event occurred.

Taylor Swift / EP

Fire at Olga Moreno’s house

The Moreno-Flores family does not win to disappointment. It has been a fire in the apartment where Olga Moreno and Antonio David Flores live in Malaga. As you have been able to find out Save me, only the former survivors and Rocío Flores were in the building at the time of the incident; the former civil guard, for his part, I was not there.

both have been evicted and they are in good condition. The fire originated in the electrical panel of the building portal around 16:15 in the afternoon, so his apartment has not been affected by the fire.

Rocío Flores and Olga Moreno / EP

Concern for Prince Harald

The king Harold of Norway, 84 years old is on leave. It has all the symptoms of a common cold and at the same time very similar to those of the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

For the moment, it is ruled out that it is covid. He is also vaccinated. Even so, due to his age and state of health, he is considered a risk patient. In 2020 and after several heart problems he underwent surgery to replace an artificial valve.

King Harald of Norway / EP

Camila Cabello enjoys karaoke to the fullest

Everyone has the right to vent and Camila Hair has decided to do it in a karaoke. Thus, she out loud and with her friends has started to sing several songs to pass the sorrows, the stress and have a great time with the friends.

He has done it by interpreting a song by celine dion. Or destroying, as is usually done at these parties. And it is that, infected by the euphoria of the moment she has behaved like one more and has given everything. The haters they accuse her of going drunk, his fans see pure celebration. Judge for yourselves.















Brad Pitt and George Clooney take a pay cut

They are two of the great actors of Hollywood and their actions are watched with a magnifying glass, that is why the attitude of George Clooney Y Brad Pitt by lowering the salary for his next film directed by jon watts for AppleTV.

Both were going to charge millions for the roles they were going to play, the problem is that money was the excuse of the platform to claim that it was not going to be released in theaters. Room lovers, the performers have reduced their cache to ensure that viewers can watch the film on the big screen.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt / EP

Kate Middleton takes over from Prince Harry

The abandonment of dukes of sussex of all public events and of the British royal family causes the agenda of the rest of the members of the royalty fill up and others have to take over some of the events they used to attend.

This is what has happened to Kate Middleton who, as a sports lover, has replaced the prince harry as patron of the Rugby Football Union. The transfer of powers will take place “imminently” and the Duchess of Cambridge will become the first woman to hold this position.