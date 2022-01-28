Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend Pete Davidson Has AIDS

It’s no secret that kanye-west he doesn’t like it Peter Davidsonthe new kim kardashian boyfriend. Recently, she wrote a song whose lyrics recite “God, save me from the car accident just so I can kick my ass.” Peter Davidson”. However, it seems that it was not enough for the rapper.

Does Pete Davidson have AIDS?

On a more recent note, several sources claim that Kanye West is spreading the rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS (Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). The ‘Saturday Night Live’ actor has confirmed to everyone who has called him to find out about his health status that this statement is not true.

Kanye West spreads the rumor that Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, has AIDS. Getty Images

“kanye he’s been telling everyone who’s willing to listen – he’s been trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS”, assured DJ Akademiks during a live of Twitter. “I’m telling you it’s a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He is telling the whole world! ”Exclaimed the Youtuber.

The portal TMZ shared that said rumor has led to some friends they have in common West Y davidson to phone the 28-year-old actor confused and disturbed by the rapper’s childish attitude. Peter Davidson has taken advantage of these calls to clarify the facts and clarify that does not have AIDS.

On the other hand, TMZ spoke to a source close to kanye-west who said that the alleged allegation that he is spreading the aforementioned rumor is pure “nonsense”, referring to the fact that what DJ Akademiks said earlier in the week might not be true.