Juventus takes over Dusan Vlahovic

It seems that the rivalry between Fiorentina and Juventus seems doomed to infinity. After the historic signing of Roberto Baggio, who lit the flame of violent hatred towards the Vecchia Signora, the Turinese have continued to acquire footballers from the flowerfrom promises to players already enshrined in stardom.

In recent years, Juventus has won players of the stature of Giorgio Chiellini, Felipe Melo, Neto or the last and most painful Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa, stars of the viola youth team. Now, Dusan Vlahovic completes this magnificent list of footballers who have traveled from Florence to Turin.

€75M transaction

Despite the bad economic times of the Bianconero group, the capital increase of €400M that has been carried out in Turin will give Juventus close to €80M in liquidity for the winter transfer market. As the Italian press points out, the signing of the Serbian is valued at €75mthe variable part varying by a few million depending on the medium.

With the signing of Vlahovic, a domino effect will be caused, with Álvaro Morata joining FC Barcelona on loan. The Serbian striker, author of 20 goals and 4 assists this season he will sign a contract until June 2025. The player’s willingness to join Juventus has been vital, since he would have rejected offers from Arsenal or Newcastle in the Premier League. The Lega Serie A has just officially announced his registration.