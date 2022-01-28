Julia Fox dated Drake before hooking up with her nemesis Kanye West

ads

Julia Fox is in the midst of one of the most bitter fights in hip-hop.

The actress had a hot and heavy secret romance with Drake a year before she started dating her old archenemy Kanye West, Page Six has exclusively learned.

Sources say Fox, 31, told West, 44, about her “Hotline Fling” with rival Drake, who showered her with gifts, including two Birkin bags, and that Ye isn’t thrilled about it.

We’re told the 35-year-old “Marvin’s Room” rapper first approached Fox via Instagram direct message to congratulate her on her role in the 2019 Adam Sandler drama “Uncut Gems.”

But after Fox’s relationship with her longtime partner, Peter Artemiev, fell apart later that year, insiders say she got back in touch with Drake on the social media app.

Insiders say they met up in New York soon after, in February 2020, and the Toronto-born artist took Fox and a friend to the Bowery Hotel for drinks.

We’re told that Drake then showed up at Bloomingdale’s, where Fox was doing a promotional concert, the next day to visit her at work.

“They closed the store so he could visit,” a source said.

The lovesick couple continued their whirlwind romance when Fox flew to Los Angeles a few days after Valentine’s Day, where Drake presented her with two of the famous Birkin bags, which cost between $20,000 and $500,000.

“So she went to [his hometown] Toronto to keep him,” the source said.

Since they started dating in early January, West and Fox have been photographed at couture shows in Paris, including Schiaparelli.Getty Images

We’re told Fox stayed at Drake’s sprawling 50,000-square-foot mansion, but his trip was cut short by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They were closing the border [between Canada and the US]and she had to go home,” a source said.

Fox then rekindled her relationship with pilot Artemiev, with whom she has a 1-year-old son, putting a veil on their rapper romance.

Of course, Fox, who has since split from her baby yet again, started dating West after they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

It is their first public relationship since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce to end their eight-year marriage. He and Fox were spotted this week in Paris in matching outfits for the couture shows.

While West was once a Drake idol, the pair have had an increasingly strained relationship since 2011, when the Canadian star publicly said he thought he was a contender for West’s spot at the top of the rap hierarchy.

He told music outlet The Source at the time: “My goal is to surpass everything he has achieved.”

The feud grew more heated when rapper Pusha T released a song on a West-produced album that revealed Drake has a son and claimed he was a “winning” father.

Drake has since acknowledged the existence of the boy, whose name is Adonis, but denies he is a “wanderer.”

Drake later claimed that it was West who told Pusha that Drake had a son, which West has denied.

They battled for hip-hop supremacy in late 2021 when West released “Donda,” which opened to 313,000 album sales. Then a week later, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” became the best debut album of the year with 595,300 album units.

But the once-warring couple seemed to have buried the hatchet more recently, performing together at the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert on Dec. 9 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Representatives for Drake and Fox declined to comment.