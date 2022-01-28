Johnny Depp returns with huge collection of digital art

Johnny Depp has moved away from acting after his scandal with Amber Heard | Photo: AFP

the controversial actor Johnny Depp reappeared after the trial he faced against his ex-wife Amber Heard to announce that it will sell a collection complete works of digital art in which he has been working throughout his career.

Given the lack of job offers in recent months, the interpreter Oscar nominee shared his love for painting and art, to such an extent that it launched the collection “Never Fear Truth”.

Johnny Depp’s foray as a digital artist

The set consists of 10 thousand NFTs extracted from portraits of friends of Hollywood and your favorite heroes. It is a collection of Pictures paintings of Depp himself, as well as other figures such as Marlon Brando, elizabeth taylor, Heather Ledger Y Tim Burtonamong others.

“I have always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, such as my family, my friends and the people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever be limited.” Johnny Depp

Through his social networks, the protagonist of films like Pirates of the Caribbean recognized that his foray into the world of painting began before devoting himself fully to performanceso now he decided to share his creative process.

What is an NFT?

The initials of NFT mean Non-Fungible Tokenthat is, a non-fungible token. Tokens are units of value that are assigned to a business modelsuch as that of the cryptocurrencies.

What does it take to acquire a work by Johnny Depp?

The original parts of the Hollywood star were put up for sale on the site neverfearthetruth.com; however, the paintings are highly valued, so you must access a virtual raffle to be able to buy any of the copies.

To participate in the rafflethe user must register in MetaMask Wallet and then select the option in “Connect Wallet”. Subsequently, the instructions to participate in the draw will appear.

In case of being winnerthe portal itself will send the buyer the indications precise to definitively buy the painting. In addition, the winners will receive the opportunity to access the exclusive community of Johnny Depp to collaborate on future projects.

Depp and Amber Heard scandals

Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard they separated in 2016 and started a hard court battle when the actress assured that she had been battered by the actor; however, the latter counterattacked with a lawsuit for defamationwhich ended up winning.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were exposed for having a violent relationship | Photo: AFP

Due to the demand and the legal conflict, both actors left the spotlight of Hollywoodalthough it should be noted that Johnny Depp has access to his ex-wife’s cell phone as part of the benefits he obtained for the lawsuit that took almost 5 years to resolve.