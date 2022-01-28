Johnny Depp returns to the cinema after the scandal

There is no doubt that the career of Johnny Depp It is divided into a before and after his divorce from actress Amber Heard. After years of scandals and controversies, everything seems to indicate that the American artist returns to the cinema, and then we will tell you everything there is to know about it.

Johnny Depp has become one of the most controversial artists of recent years and one of the most prominent exponents of what is known as the “cancellation culture.

From the moment her marriage to Amber Heard was dissolved, giving rise to a controversial media divorce with serious accusations of violence and mistreatment by both parties, something similar happened with his career. Job opportunities began to dwindle and public opinion turned against him like never before.

After his participation in Waiting for the Barbarians (2019) and Minamata (2020), everything seems to indicate that Johnny Depp is close to getting another important role.

Related news

The news was reported by a famous American portal and, according to it, Depp would be very close to playing one of the most emblematic characters in history. Is about Louis XVknown as “the Well-loved”, who was King of France and Navarre between 1715 and 1774.

For her part, the director of the film would be the French actress and filmmaker Maiwenn Le Bescoknown simply as Maiwenn.

Johnny Depp and his latest public statements

In recent times, the occasions in which the 58-year-old actor and musician gave statements to the press have been rather scarce. For this reason, the very fact that he speaks is news in itself, which adds to the controversial content that his expressions usually have.

In the middle of last year, for example, he spoke with a well-known British newspaper and left several sentences to analyze. To begin with, she indicated that against him and his most recent films there is a “cancellation” campaign that is nothing more than a product of “media circus” that was generated with his separation from Heard.

In this regard, he stated that many distributors refused to support the film Minamata for these reasons. In line with this, he indicated that the “hollywood boycott” does not only affect him, but also involves each of the people who work on his films.

Taking all of the above into account, what do you think about the recent and controversial years of Johnny Depp and his return to the big screen?

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!