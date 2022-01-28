Johnny Depp returns to the cinema after the scandal

There is no doubt that the career of Johnny Depp It is divided into a before and after his divorce from actress Amber Heard. After years of scandals and controversies, everything seems to indicate that the American artist returns to the cinema, and then we will tell you everything there is to know about it.

Johnny Depp has become one of the most controversial artists of recent years and one of the most prominent exponents of what is known as the “cancellation culture.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker