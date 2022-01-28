Johnny Depp puts up for sale a collection of NFTs that includes 11,111 paintings created by himself

The actor assured that 25% of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to charity.

Johnny Depp has released a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called ‘Never Fear Truth’, which includes 11,111 frames created by the actor himself American.

Among the works put up for sale as NFTs are self-portraits by Depp, as well as portraits of Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, Hunter S. Thompson, Heath Ledger, Tim Burton, the artist’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp, and her late dog. Mooh, in addition to that of a fictional character, called Bunnyman, created by his son.

“Forever I have used art to express my feelings and to reflect on what matters most to me, such as my family, my friends and people I admire, “said the actor in a statement quoted by the Page Six portal. “My paintings surround my life, but I kept them for myself and I limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves,” he added.

As detailed by the actor, 25% of sales proceeds will be donated to charity. Purchasing an NFT from the collection will give its owner access to Johnny’s exclusive community on Discord, a community platform for fans to collaborate on creative projects.

“We decided to launch a series of portraits, but in a way that could also give something back. Having the opportunity to greet my fans and support charities that have been so important to my family is an incredible gift,” Depp said.

10,000 of the non-fungible ‘Never Fear Truth’ tokens can be purchased by fans through the project’s official website, where applications opened this Wednesday, and the Rarible platform. Of the remaining 1,111 ‘tokens’, the majority will be in the hands of Depp, who will donate them to the fans and to your favorite charities.

