Jesse Castillo kind of knows where Pablo Sandoval will play in the LMB

the mexican ballplayer Jesse Castillo, how do you know what team the venezuelan will play Paul Sandoval in the coming season 2022 of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

According to a post on Twitter, Jesse Castillo shed some light on the future of Pablo Sandoval and everything seems to indicate that after the Caribbean Series, the Venezuelan will play in an LMB team, specifically from the north, since this refers to the Mexican desert.

“How strange it will be to see a through the Mexican desert”, wrote Jesse Castillo using emojis of a panda, referring to the Venezuelan baseball player.

How weird it’s going to be to see a 🐼 in the Mexican desert 🤣💯🤭 — Jesse Castillo (@JCastillo53) January 27, 2022

In addition, everything seems to indicate that in Venezuela Castillo and Sandoval had a good relationship, because from the first day the Mexican assured that it was a pride and pleasure to share with a World Series winner in the MLB.

In December 2021, the Puro Baseball portal reported that Pablo “Kun-fu Panda” Sandoval was being the object of desire of a couple of Mexican organizations for the next LMB 2022, but with the report of this Mexican who recently played with him in the Navegantes del Magallanes, the “desert of Mexico” seems to be destiny for this former major leaguer.

possible destinations

With the comment of the Mexican desert, the LMB teams that we can quickly assimilate are the Toros de Tijuana or Acereros de Monclova, teams from the north of this country.