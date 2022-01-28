Jennifer Lopez did it once again: this is what her abs look like at 52

the international star Jennifer Lopez I make it clear that he has the most envied body in all of Hollywood. is that without a doubt jlo She has enviable genetics and an incomparable figure thanks to her intense gym routines and healthy eating that they have maintained for decades.

Source: Instagram @jlo

At 52 years old Jennifer Lopez He showed off his admirable figure again and made it clear that he has abs of envy. In one of his latest posts on Instagram stories, he showed how worked his abdomen looks today thanks to his exercise routine.

Related news

Source: Instagram @jlo

In recent days it has been possible to see the girlfriend of Ben Affleck with a change of look in which her hair has been darkened and for one of her latest campaigns and that has been widely valued by fans who do not stop admiring her photos and the looks she has implemented

Source: Instagram @jlo

But, in addition, the singer has shared a behind-the-scenes image in which she can be seen wearing a sweatshirt and casual sports pants.

Undoubtedly, Jennifer Lopez is at her best both professionally and in her love relationship, which is becoming more and more consolidated with the actor and film director. Ben Affleck.