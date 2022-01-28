Jennifer Lopez did it once again: this is what her abs look like at 52

the international star Jennifer Lopez I make it clear that he has the most envied body in all of Hollywood. is that without a doubt jlo She has enviable genetics and an incomparable figure thanks to her intense gym routines and healthy eating that they have maintained for decades.

Source: Instagram @jlo

At 52 years old Jennifer Lopez He showed off his admirable figure again and made it clear that he has abs of envy. In one of his latest posts on Instagram stories, he showed how worked his abdomen looks today thanks to his exercise routine.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker