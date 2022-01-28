Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s most passionate kiss leaked in 2021

The 2021 is coming to an end and one of the couples of the year without a doubt it is the Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck. Next, we share everything there is to know about these lovers who decided to get back together and we tell you what was the most passionate kiss that have occurred since they reconciled. Do not miss the details.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the couple’s best kiss of the year

It is true that the loving and sentimental world of the stars and figures of the show tends to constantly surprise. However, if there is something no one expected was that Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck get back together after almost 20 years of their separation.

In principle, many distrusted the versions that spoke of reconciliation since it was just rumours. Furthermore, they each came from respective love breakups: the actor had separated from Anne of Arms Y JLoof the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

However, the versions were soon confirmed and bennifer He was once again at the center of world media attention. little by little, the new-old couple began to be seen in different places, including restaurants, public places and even on red carpets.

On more than one occasion they surprised with passionate kisses that, in addition to guaranteeing that they are together again, imply that they are very much in love and having a great time.

Choosing one of the many that were given is difficult because they all overflow with passion and emotion. It is for this very reason that the election falls on the first of all those who were givenat least publicly.

Its about kiss that made the relationship official. The same occurred in the middle of june this year and the portrait belongs to an American medium. By then, lopez Y Affleck They were in a restaurant in Malibu, Los Angeles, and they had no qualms about making their approach public.

Bennifer: what are the couple’s plans for 2022

Beyond the different occasions in which they were seen before the press and the public, they continue to do everything possible to maintain their secret private life. Despite this, just a few weeks ago Ben Affleck surprised by toasting certain statements in an interview. Without going too deep, he first of all was grateful for having a second chance with the singer.

to their 49 years, the protagonist of Gone Girl and Pearl Harbor he seems to have left his personal shadows behind and is clear about his priorities. For him, the most important thing is to be a good father, followed by being a good man and a good person.

To finish, he also talked about being “a good husband”which gave strength to the speculations that have been around for a while.