Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck do not want to define their relationship

Oblivious to the rumors that suggest that they could have resumed their courtship, it seems that at the moment Jennifer López and Ben Affleck are in no hurry to define their relationship. As revealed by a source Us Weekly, they are getting carried away and have no intention of making their love public yet.

“At the moment they are going with the flow and making plans to meet as often as possible, but there is still something to discuss before they are officially made public,” someone close to the couple told the publication, who also added that “It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there, just snuggling up and being together without any pressure.”





According to the same source, the singer and the actor do not want to put labels on their relationship and are living in the present while waiting for how events unfold: “It is very clear that they have fallen in love with each other in a very intense way, but they don’t want to curse anything by placing labels or putting themselves under too much pressure.” Plus, kids could be another major reason Ben and J-Lo haven’t wanted to make it official.





The diva from the Bronx shares with Marc Anthony the twins Max and Emme, 13, who established a very good relationship with Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, the daughters that López’s ex-partner, Alex Rodríguez, had with Cynthia Scurtis. “Jen’s children had to adjust to this new dynamic that Alex is no longer in, and she is reluctant to give them a special new person in her life right away. So that will roll out slowly, but you can count on her wanting her kids to meet Ben,” the source told the publication. For his part, Affleck shares his daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whose relationship ended in 2015.

Actor Ben Affleck with his children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel GTRES

“When the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, in a month or two, they’ll probably make it official on Instagram or step forward holding hands at a restaurant,” the source told the publication. somewhere,” though, for now, the singer and actor “really like this understated, romantic, sexy vibe they have.”

