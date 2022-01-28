Jennifer Lawrence says Jonah Hill improvised insults against her for hours

‘Don’t look up’ It did not take long to become, after its premiere on Netflix, one of the films of the year and also one of the most popular comedies of the last times.

Adam McKay’s film promised a lot with an unrivaled cast made up of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and many more, but the group of stars has more than met expectations.

In addition, the one who has not disappointed with her interviews has been JLaw, always known for your sincerity and spontaneity in Hollywood.

In a report with Vanity Fair the Oscar winner has confessed that, as fun as the filming with the whole cast was, it was Jonah Hill the one who made impossible to keep his composure.

“Jonah’s character, he’s the president’s son but also the Chief of Staff, which some might see as nepotism. And he’s the worst. It was very, very hard to roll with Jonah and don’t screw up take after taking laughing”, confesses the actress.

“Once we dedicated an entire day of filming to him improvise insults against me. It was amazing,” he says.

And it is that the mutual animosity between the son of the President and the astronomer gives for many funny moments in the film, and apparently also behind the cameras.

The post-credits scene with Jonah Hill

In addition to his stellar moments in the movie, many viewers didn’t realize there was a second post-credits scene in the Netflix film.

When it seems that they are going to finish, a scene appears with Hill as a survivor of the meteorite, still holding his mother’s bag and who realizes that he is the last man on Earth and You already want to profit from it.

