Jennifer Garner thinks that the commitment between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is a “good idea”

Some couples made up of celebrities have managed to maintain themselves over time and become part of the world of celebrities almost as a person, unfortunately, the relationship between the actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner It is not the best example of this, yet she has made her good wishes clear regarding Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s current relationship.

Ben Affleck talks about Jennifer Lopez in a new interview for EW: “I don’t regret doing the movie (Gigli) I met Jennifer and gained the relationship that has really been significant in my life” pic.twitter.com/G51b15p7xu – Jennifer Lopez Paraguay (@jlopy_) January 11, 2022

Although during the 2000s Affleck and Lopez had a fairly famous relationship that seemed to promise a long romance, it ended with the two taking different directions. Even after this, many fans kept their hopes alive over the years and eventually the wait paid off.

What Jennifer Garner thinks about an engagement between ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

The return of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as a couple was one of the most important news in world entertainment in recent times, not only because each one of them is one of the most important figures in the current panorama of their fields, but also because they finally They made the requests that had been heard on networks for years come true.

In a recent interview on the Howard Stern Show, Ben Affleck referred to his marriage to Jennifer Garner and indicated that if he were with her, he believes he would still be drowning in alcohol👀.

During the interview, Ben stated that he was unhappy in his relationship and that was one of the… pic.twitter.com/lMAHeJHJC7 – Pink Reporter (@ReporteroRosa) December 16, 2021

But before getting back together with Lopez, the Berkeley, California native was married to talented actress Jennifer Garner for more than 10 years, in what was long one of the most stable relationships in Hollywood. And now that their marriage is over and Affleck seems very happy with Lopez, Jennifer Garner has given her stamp of approval.

After it became known that Ben and Jlo were dating again, many in networks began to talk about the future of the relationship, taking into account that both were previously engaged, it was to be expected that a new commitment would eventually appear and according to one nearby source, this may be closer than ever.

A source close to the three celebrities spoke to The Touch recently and stated that the engagement between the “Justice League” actor and the singer is only “a matter of time” and that “There is no doubt that They’re going to compromise.” In addition, he took the opportunity to reveal Garner’s opinion on the matter.

According to the source, the “If I Were 30” actress is totally on board with her ex-husband and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer getting engaged, but it’s not just Garner who would like the idea, presumably Garner’s children. and Affleck and even Jlo’s children would be very happy with a future commitment.

“It’s kind of predestined, if you see them you know there’s no question about it,” the source said of the current state of Affeck and Lopez’s relationship. He also mentioned that Jennifer Garner would not only agree, but that it seems like a “Good Idea”. So the long-awaited second engagement is just a matter of time.

Ben Affleck could be closer than everyone thinks to asking for Jennifer Lopez’s hand for the second time

Something that the source assured during the interview with The Touch is the position of the “Argo” actor in all this. Allegedly, Affleck would have “Told everyone that he already lost Jennifer Lopez once and that he is not going to let that happen again.”

The source took the opportunity to reveal an approximate date for the engagement: “He will probably do it in the early spring, when they have plans to travel together.” So in a very short time we could see a ring.

We recommend you in video