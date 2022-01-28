Jennifer Aniston: what are the secrets of her eternal youth

What are the beauty secrets to stay splendid at 52 (Grosby Group)

Everyone wants to know Jennifer Aniston’s secret to staying so radiant at 52. Whenever she gets a chance, the actress who became an icon thanks to her performance as Rachel Green on the series friends tells her top beauty and fitness secrets for all her followers and loyal fans.

In a recent interview with AND!, the actress said she has a firm rule: “No phones, no email, no texting, and no social media. Don’t look at any of that for a good hour, hour and a half. I recommend that you do it for a week.” That’s where their routine and top secrets begin.

His interest in well-being is inherited, since his mother was addicted to good health and healthy living. “As a kid, I didn’t get any of the fun Froot Loops or Captain Crunches or Wonder Breads. It was consuming wheat and oats, all kinds of sprouts. My mom was always very health conscious and did yoga, and that’s how I grew up.”

“My kind of teenage rebellion was eating bad food,” He said. “All of a sudden, she was taking what she wanted. She was eating Fruity Pebbles (cereal)! So I started noticing such a significant change in the way I felt. I was exhausted, I was in a bad mood, my skin was horrible, my body changed and I just didn’t like how I felt.”

And it was like visiting a nutritionist to start ordering with meals. The nutritionist told him what Jen already knew that her diet was “terrible” for not being varied. Because of that, she realized that her mom was leading her down the right path.

Jennifer Aniston follows a low-carb, gluten-free diet with lots of protein and vegetables (Reuters)

Despite this rebellion, today at 52 years old, the actress has made an effort over the years to maintain a healthy diet for her body. “ I follow a low-carb, gluten-free diet with lots of protein and vegetables. . I love brown rice bread with a little coconut oil and sea salt on top. It’s delicious,” she told htcafe in 2015.

In addition to watching what she eats, Aniston last year also told RadioTimes who has become a firm believer in the benefits of intermittent fasting, so does not consume “any food in the morning”.

Aniston revealed that he only drinks green juice and coffee in the morning and also meditated, exercised and fed his dogs. Solids intake starts late in the day. According to the actress , he had great success with the eating plan, which calls for fasting for 16 hours a day and eating only during an eight-hour window.

But a life without flavor is not what you are looking for. Aniston loves having one day a week to rest and eat whatever you want Sundays. These days are to enjoy from Mexican food, to pasta.

The actress consumes drinkable collagen by mixing it with her coffee or with her fruit smoothies in the morning – within her 16:8 intermittent fasting plan (Grosby Group)

However, for some time now, his life has focused on a holistic style: “ It’s not just nutritional, it’s emotional, it’s spiritual. Being really aware of what you put in your ears, your eyes, what you eat, the social networks you enter, the news. It is very crucial for our well-being.” Jen also claimed to consume a powdered collagen supplement that she claims gives her very good results.

“I’ve been using it for seven years and I felt extremely organic,” she explained. “It’s something I’ve used every day for a long, long time. And I believe in that and I love it. I’ve seen the results, I’ve turned people on it”.

How do you consume it? He normally mixes it with his coffee or with his fruit smoothies in the mornings -within his 16:8 intermittent fasting plan-, to maintainr luminous skin, strengthen joints and bones, and improve your hair and nailswhich are the main benefits that this supplement provides.

“I’ve been passionate about health and wellness for years, but I know this topic can be overwhelming, so through this campaign I want to show you simple ways to incorporate collagen into your daily life.”. He also explained that, in his case, he prefers “ take collagen powder in the mornings or after your daily workout.”

What is drinkable collagen used for?

Drinkable collagen helps strengthen joints, hair and nails, among other benefits (Grosby Group)

Some of its benefits:

– Promotes skin elasticity and hydration, as well as improves your tone

– Reduce wrinkles

– Promotes healing

– Help to strengthen joints, hair and nails

– Collagen by itself does not provide vitamins and minerals, but nevertheless many of the products that have it, They usually contain other ingredients added to their formula that improve effectiveness, such as vitamin C, vitamin D and antioxidants.

“ Drinkable collagen is a dietary supplement that helps our body manufacture new collagen. That is why it is considered a good complement to improve the elasticity and hydration of the skin. As a nutritionist, I recommend always reading the label of collagens, because not all are the same. On the one hand, special attention should be paid to the list of ingredients. There are some that contain a high sugar content. On the other hand, although they all claim to have collagen, they may not have it in the necessary concentration or they may have an inadequate molecular weight, causing it to not be absorbed correctly,” he warned. Infobae the nutritionist Emilia Bernie (MN 8185).

Its intake causes a stimulus for the generation of new protein that is reflected in an increase in collagen synthesis in the body. There is no scientific evidence that has found adverse effects so far. “Drinkable collagen has no contraindications but should not be consumed by people allergic to any animal protein, pregnant women, lactating women, or children under 12 years old. It is important that it is always indicated by a professional,” said the nutritionist.

He does 40 minutes of cardio: spinning, running, elliptical or a combination of the three, pilates one day a week, plus yoga three days a week (Reuters)

Finally, in an interview with InStyle In 2012, the producer also explained that she exercises most of the week. “I exercise almost every day, at least five or six days a week. I make 40 minutes of cardio: spinning, running, elliptical, or a combination of all three. Then I do pilates one day a week, and I also do yoga three days a week. I try to mix it up,” she revealed.

“I take eight pound dumbbells every time I stay in a hotel. Always is good do arm exercises when you watch TV or talk on the phone. I also love to stretch before I go to bed, and I usually do a couple of sit-ups.”

But, according to what he explained to the magazine good+good two years ago, the key is also in not get the body used to a few types of exercises, but make variations to keep the body “confused”.

I do this kind of spin-yoga for half an hour and then we do yoga for 40 minutes. That’s pretty intense. Then I go to a gym, where I do strength training or just do my thing on the treadmill, bike, or elliptical, just to switch things up. Keeping your body confused is always the key for me […] And it’s really good to do sprints, to train at intervals, because it’s monotonous to do a rhythm”, he declared.

KEEP READING:

“That show is not going to make you a star, this one will”: the creators’ prediction for Jennifer Aniston to participate in Friends

Jennifer Aniston: secrets, pressure and demands behind the formula of eternal youth