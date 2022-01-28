Jennifer Aniston is honest about her current relationship situation

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most prominent personalities in the United States and, possibly, one of the favorite actresses of the faithful Hollywood public, who often remains very attentive to the sentimental situation of the so-called ‘girlfriend of America’. On many occasions in recent times, she has been related to Brad Pitt, an actor with whom she became married and with whom she maintains a beautiful friendship; and precisely in the last hours she has spoken about the moment that is happening.

What is Jennifer Aniston looking for sentimentally?

In recent weeks all kinds of rumors circulated on social networks on Jennifer Aniston’s use of dating apps. It would not have been a scandal since other prominent personalities have made use of them, such as his ‘Friends’ partner Matthew Perry. However, in this interview granted to the magazine ‘People‘, Aniston has acknowledged that she does not use them and has revealed the reason.

“Absolutely not. I prefer to stick to the traditional ways of dating. You know, someone asking you if you want to go out there or vice versa, is the formula I prefer, “he explained. Jennifer Aniston also took the opportunity to open up about her current sentimental situation and what she hopes for: “Regarding getting married again … I am looking for a partner who is fantastic and to live a fun life with him, just that. I think that is what we should expect, there is no reason why there should always be documents and rings involved,” he stated bluntly.

The followers of the actress, who have been able to see her again together with her faithful companions in the reunion of ‘friends‘, they will have to wait to see if he finally ends up taking the step of turning the friendship back into something else with Brad Pitt, about whom he recently said that “there is a good vibe between us, we are friends. And yes, we talk. There is no awkwardness between us, despite what people may say“And it is worth remembering that until a few months ago the rumors of a romantic reconciliation between the two gained a lot of strength after the exchange of winks to which both of us have already become accustomed in all kinds of events.