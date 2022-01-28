Jason Momoa will star in the movie Fast and Furious 10

Jason Momoa, popular for his roles in game of Thrones Y Aquamanwill be one of the protagonists of the tenth installment of Fast and furiousone of the most successful sagas in the history of cinema, which will be released on May 18, 2023.

The newspaper The Hollywood Reporter advanced this Friday the scoop of the signing, later confirmed by specialized media in Hollywood such as Variety or Deadline, although at the moment the Universal studios keep the details of the shooting secret.

the ninth film Fast and furioustitled F9premiered last May as one of the great international releases after the toughest months of the pandemic.

The film grossed more than 700 million dollars, a loot that places it as one of the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbusters of 2021.

F9 featured Justin Lin as director and a spectacular cast in which, in addition to Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren appeared. All of them will repeat their characters in the new installment.

The tenth movie Fast and furious It will be the penultimate of this enormous saga of action, car racing and maximum adrenaline, since Vin Diesel and company are expected to say goodbye with the eleventh film.

Although this farewell will not mean the definitive end of the saga, but only the closure of its central plot, since it is planned that spin-off films will be made that expand the narrative universe of these stories that have triumphed in theaters around the planet.

The first of those spin-offs was Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), which starred Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as the leads.

For his part, Momoa, who rose to fame for the series game of Thrones (2011-2019) and in recent years he has played Aquaman in DC Comics movies, he has several projects such as the series see Y Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

​yh