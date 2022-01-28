Jason Momoa will join the cast of Fast & Furious 10, first details

While Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has publicly stated that he will not be returning to the franchise despite pleas from Vin Diesel, Fast and Furious is adding new muscle for its tenth installment.

aquaman star Jason Momoa will become the latest big-name actor to join the fast and furious 10 Cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa is in final negotiations to join the blockbuster film franchise and “could be set to act as one of the movie’s villains,” though plot details are still unclear. The film will currently be released on Friday, May 19, 2023.

fast and furious 10 It will be directed once again by Justin Lin, who will also serve as director for the latest installment. Chris Morgan is also attached to write the penultimate film. Although the official cast has not been announced, franchise alumni Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang are expected to reprise their respective roles.

Based on the characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, the latest installment took the family around the world, from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the bustling streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

F9: The Fast Saga It also starred Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, as well as introductions to franchise newcomers John Cena and Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B.

The franchise began in 2001 with the release of Fast and Furious, which was followed by a series of sequels, spin-offs, video games and merchandise. The film franchise currently has a combined worldwide gross of over $6 billion.