Jason Momoa Joins Upcoming Fast & Furious Movie

In case the actor Aquaman, dunes Y Game of Thrones wasn’t already popular enough, a colossal heist-fight-and-chase franchise is on its way to adopting it. According to recent reports, Jason Momoa holds final talks with Universal Pictures to be part of the cast of the tenth film Fast and furious. The question is: Will his character prove to be a powerful ally for Dominic Toretto? Or will it be a rival of care?

The news comes from an exclusive of The Hollywood Reporter, which despite showing off that scoop, at the moment does not have more details about the plot of the next installment of the saga. However, the portal has indications that Jason Momoa could take on one of the antagonistic roles of Fast and furious. So Vin Diesel had better not neglect his physique, although at least the imposing Momoa is slightly shorter than Dwayne Johnson.

In fact, it seems that the signing of the interpreter of Aquaman is partially due to the need to settle a sufficient amount of muscle. Even more so because of the famous lawsuit between Diesel and Johnson that led the latter to say goodbye —according to forever— to the main series of films. Fast and furious. Of course, “La Roca” still has a future with Hobbs&Shawbut that his character crosses paths with Toretto again, that does seem almost impossible.

As recently as November 2021, Vin Diesel publicly called for peace and implored Dwayne Johnson to reconsider his resignation and come back for Fast & Furious 10.

“I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the end that is number 10. I say this for love… But you must appear, do not leave the saga inactive,” he wrote from Instagram (via). “You have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Sadly, the lead actor’s eloquence had no effect. Because he also mentioned his children and the deceased Paul Walker in that publication, Johnson judged her negatively and considered her “an example of his manipulation,” as he pointed out a month later, in an interview with CNN.

“Last June, when Vin and I communicated – and not through social media – I told him directly, and in private, that I would not return to the franchise,” he added. “I was firm but cordial with my words. I said that I would always support the cast and support the success of the franchise, but there was no chance of me coming back.”

Fast & Furious 10 will feature Justin Lin back in the directing chair. In terms of the cast, in addition to Diesel and Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel are currently insured. Its premiere is scheduled for May 19, 2023.

Before, we will see Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to his solo saga within the DC Extended Universe. Its theatrical release will take place on December 16, 2022, under the direction of James Wan.