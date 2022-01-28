Jason Momoa is in talks to join ‘Fast and Furious 10’

the saga fast and furious is nearing its end. However, it seems that Toretto and company would face a new villain before the end of the saga…played by none other than Jason Momoa.

Since it started in 2001, the Fast and Furious saga has had nine films as well as a spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. However, the saga will come to an end with its last two sequels, the tenth and the eleventh. These last two films would serve as a grand finale for the saga by dividing the story into two films that will arrive in 2023 and 2024 respectively. in the purest style twilight, Harry Potter or avengers.

However, it seems that this closure of the saga would introduce a new character played by a well-liked actor who has gained a lot of popularity in recent years, Jason Momoa. The American actor is in negotiations to join the cast of the film, and although details about his participation are unknown, Momoa could play both one of the film’s villains and an ally. At the moment no further details have been revealed in this regard.













And one of the villains is reiterated because, as with Fast 9, Charlize Theron would return as the evil cyberterrorist, Cipher. And it even looks like the character could get her own solo spin-off.

And The Rock?

In addition to the return of those already known as Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Charlize Theron and the possible signing of Jason Momoa, the absence of a fairly important actor for the saga continues to surprise. , Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. And it is that the actor, despite the intention and the public call of Vin Diesel, would not be willing to return for the end of the saga.

It must be remembered that The Rock’s departure is due to problems on the set with Vin Diesel. For this reason, Vin Diesel uploaded a publication on his social networks a few months ago asking that the actor return for the end of the saga and that he do it for the late Paul Walker. However, The Rock flatly rejected Vin Diesel’s request, calling Diesel manipulative.

Therefore, with such events, it is quite difficult for Dwayne Johnson to return for these last two films. Either way, Fast and Furious 10 will start filming in the spring of this year and who knows who else we will see in said film. Jason Statham? Luke Evans? We will have to wait May 19, 2023 to know the final result of the tape.

And well reader, what do you think of the possible arrival of Jason Momoa to the Fast and Furious saga? Let us know in the comments.

