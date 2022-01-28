Jason Momoa in talks with Diesel for Fast and Furious 10

The protagonist of “Aquaman” would enter the franchise to play a role as a villain.

Good news arrives for car fans. Jason Momoa would be in talks to join the cast of “Fast and Furious” or “Fast and Furious”.

According to the prestigious international media, The Hollywood Reporter, the protagonist of Aquaman would be negotiating with Vin Diesel to be part of the tenth installment of the saga.



AFP Read Also > Model accuses singer Chris Brown, Rihanna’s ex, of drugging and raping her

The aforementioned site did not provide further details of the conversations. However, he specified that Momoa would interpret a villainous role in the film.

“The Aquaman actor could be ready to play one of the movie’s villains. Universal had no comment.” they reported.

Justin Lin will be the director of this new installment. While, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang return to the franchise. Charlize Theron is also expected to return.

It should be remembered that, despite their differences, Diesel wanted Dwayne Johnson go back to the series. However, the WWE fighter has stated that this will not happen publicly.

See also this video: