Jason Momoa gains a lot of weight after divorce and worries fans

A few days after announcing his separation from Lisa Bonet after more than 15 years of relationship, and four of marriage, some new images of a deteriorated Jason Momoa They have drawn the attention of fans, concerned about the changed status of the protagonist of Aquaman.

According to the photographs published by the American edition of the newspaper ‘The Sun’, Momoa now lives in a luxurious motorhome parked inside a friend’s property in California, near where he lived with his family to date. It is a high-end model, specifically a Ford Earth Roamer valued at about $750,000.

But what has caught the most attention is the appearance of the Hawaiian actor, with a ragged shirt, glasses and quite a few extra kilos.

#EXCLUSIVE: #JasonMomoa looks disheveled camping out in pal’s yard after split from Lisa Bonet https://t.co/S0xFj2RwMh pic.twitter.com/A5w8MO5aBT — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) January 24, 2022

A very poor image that has not gone unnoticed by fans of the actor from Dune, Game of Thrones or Aquaman, who has always been characterized by his imposing presence on screen. There are those who have expressed their concern at the difficult moment that the interpreter seems to be going through but also, as is usual in these cases, Momoa has been the subject of numerous memes.

I can finally say that I have the body of Jason Momoa https://t.co/eZPSm9eBlu — Chris (@chrisrivasp) January 28, 2022

After appearing alongside Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Henry Cavill (Superman) in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Momoa will play Aquaman again in the sequel, directed by James Wan, filming has already finished.

With a premiere scheduled for December 16, 2022, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ aspires to become one of the blockbusters of the year. The first film, released in 2018 and also directed by Wan, exceeded 1,148 million dollars, thus becoming a real success for Warner and DC and the highest grossing title in their superhero universe.

Along with Momoa, the cast is completed by Patrick Wilson as Arthur’s brother, Orm, as Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, the main villain who also has a new suit in this sequel, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus.

Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman will also return as Thomas Curry and Reina Atlanna, the protagonist’s parents. Among the additions to the cast are those of Jani Zhao (Pilgrimage), Indya Moore (Queen & Slim) and Vincent Regan (Before We Die).

