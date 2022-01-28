James Gunn confirms that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the team’s farewell

James Gunn is an acclaimed American filmmaker, best known for directing the popular Marvel Studios saga Guardians of the Galaxy. 91%. On May 23, 2023, the trilogy of this unique space adventure will close, with the title Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Karen Gillian. Many fans are eager to see this third installment, which he himself Gunn assures, it will be very different from the previous ones and that, as sad as it sounds, it will be the last time we see this version of the legendary team reunited on the big screen.

On July 31, 2014, the first tape of Guardians of the Galaxydirected by Gunnwith a script written by himself together with Nicole Perlman (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – 69%, Captain Marvel – 60%), whose story tells the origin of the team. Three years later, in May, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released – 82%, where Peter Quill meets his father and discovers a dark secret. Both films were a success, paving the way for the arrival of the long-awaited third part.

From the early stages of development of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn has mentioned that the film would be the darkest in the franchise. There are rumors that this would be the director’s last project for the MCU, but this has not been confirmed, what is certain is that this closing of the trilogy will be the group’s farewell. In a recent interview for dead line, Gunn assured that this will be the last time we see the Guardians together:

This is the end for us, it will be the last time people see this team of Guardians. Is big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might expect it to be. I just want to be true to the characters, to the story, and to give people the ending they deserve from the story. That’s always a little scary; I’m doing my best.

Gunn He began his career in the mid-90s and a few years later he stood out writing for films like Scooby-Doo – 30% and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters on the Loose – twenty-one%. In 2006, she made the leap to directing, beginning with the horror comedy film Creatures Creeping. 86%, then moved on to the superhero genre with Super – 48%, and later joined various Marvel Studios and DC Films projects.

The most recent work of Gunn already released is Peacemaker – 86%, the first television series in the DC Extended Universe, a spin-off of The Suicide Squad – 91% (also led by Gunn) that explores the origins of Peacemaker, a “superhero” so dedicated to world peace that he is willing to use force of arms to achieve it. The series arrived on the popular streaming service HBO Max on January 13 and is produced by Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

