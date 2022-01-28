Jamaica vs. Mexico: the brutal entry on Andrés Guardado that could leave him out of the match

The Jamaican defender received the red card after giving a dangerous tackle to the captain of the Mexican National Team, Andrés Guardado (Video: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

For the first time in the history of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying the VAR had a leading role in the match. When Mexico and Jamaica played the last minutes of the first half, the central referee went to the screen located in the middle of the benches to verify a risk play. And it is that seconds before, the defender Damion Lowe executed a hard tackle that could have compromised the physical integrity of captain Andrés Guardado.

In midfield, when they outlined themselves to dispute the possession of a divided ball, Saved and Lowe made the effort to maintain possession of the ball. When the Mexican tried to stretch his leg to deflect and send a serve to his closest teammate, the Inter Miami player kicked the ball, but could not stop the trajectory of his foot. Then he hit his right sole on the support foot of the Real Betis midfielder.

Without hesitation, the whistler decreed the foul in favor of Mexico. The captain was unable to get up immediately, so his companions came to his aid. Meanwhile, the Salvadoran referee was instructed to review the play in the video arbitration before due to the high level of risk involved. In an unpublished scene, the man in front of the monitor communicated with his colleagues through a radio. Moments later, when he verified the risk, showed the red cardboard to the Jamaican.

Social networks reacted immediately to the scene. Before the referee announced his verdict, the experts agreed on the expulsion. “It’s red on Guardado, with and without VAR”, Rubén Rodríguez left. Similarly, the former Mexican whistle Marco Antonio Rodríguez argued “the stomp on Guardado must be red”, position that coincided with that of Paul Delgado.

The first half ended moments after the expulsion, so the team led by Gerardo Martino was unable to immediately take advantage of the numerical superiority. A) Yes, With one more man on the pitch, Mexico jumped in to play the last 45 minutes. of the commitment. The difference between the lineups was not noticeable. The Jamaicans even took advantage of a set piece opportunity to go ahead.

In a corner kick played in the area by Guillermo Ochoa, the Mexican defense managed to reject a dangerous cross. However, the ball floated on top of the large rectangle. In an attempt to ward off danger, Rogelio Funes Mori tried to control and then rejected the ball. However, harassed by a rival, he made a poor reception.

The forward of the Águilas del América came from the bench to become the architect of the tie that gave hope to the squad led by Gerardo Martino. Video: TUDN.

In the large area, the presence of Mexican players prevailed. But nevertheless, none of them managed to prevent a magnificent first-intention shot which led to the first goal of the match. Without allowing control, Daniel Johnson struck with determination and placed his shot on the post defended by Guillermo Ochoa. The archer was unable to do anything to prevent the fall of his frame despite the superiority.

Gerardo Martino made use of his experience and the wide variety available to him on the bench of his squad, since he made the decision to enter the field of play tecatito Corona, as well as Henry Martin and Alexis Vega. The Sevilla player assisted one and started the other goal play. For their part, the Liga MX strikers were in charge of defining for give him the return to marker between minute 81 and 83.

The victory gave the Tricolor a break, as they reached 17 units that placed them in third position. With these statistics, and five games pending to play, they remain in the fight for one of three direct tickets to Qatar 2022. It is worth mentioning that the fourth place will have to play a playoff match against a team from Oceania, a scenario that they experienced hand in hand with Louse Herrera heading to Brazil 2014 and will seek to avoid at all costs.

