Jai Courtney to be with Chris Pratt in the Amazon series ‘The Terminal List’

Va Variety we have learned that Jai Courtney (‘the suicide squad‘) has officially joined the Amazon Prime Video series, ‘The Terminal List’. Television adaptation of the successful novel of suspense and action by Jack Carr, the actor will accompany the star of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘, Chris Pratt, previously confirmed.

Published in 2018, the novel, the first installment of what is now a literary trilogy, is described as a conspiracy thriller that follows the story of James Reece, whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs falls after being ambushed during a secret mission. high-risk.

Returning home with those bad memories and many questions about what happened, new evidence comes to light and Reece discovers that it is the American government that is behind the death of his team. Reece discovers that there are other forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Courtney will play Steve Horn, the billionaire kingpin behind Capstone Industries. Capstone is a hugely successful global fund that is involved in everything from pharmaceuticals to fashion. Horn is capitalizing on the latest military trends and innovations, but his arrogance and influence are equally threatening and will put him squarely in Reece’s crosshairs.

Antoine Fuqua directs the project from a script by David DiGilio (also showrunner). In addition to starring in the series, Pratt will also executive produce alongside Fuqua and DiGilio. It will be the second collaboration between Fuqua and Pratt, since in 2016 they already coincided in the western ‘the magnificent seven‘.

The main cast also includes JD Pardo, Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Patrick Schwarzenegger, in an Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media co-production in association with MRC Television. The shooting of ‘The Terminal List’ It began last March with a view to its premiere in early 2022.