“It’s in negotiations”: Jason Momoa could face Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10

During the morning of this Friday, the American media The Hollywood Reporter announced that Jason Momoa, known for starring in the film Aquaman (2018), “is in final negotiations” to join the tenth installment of the saga Fast and Furious.

According to statements from anonymous sources to the aforementioned news portal, the actor who also played in the series Baywatch between 1999 and 2001 he would fulfill the role of playing an antagonist who will face the character of Vin Diesel.

So far, no further details about the plot are yet known, but it was stipulated that the release date will be May 19, 2023 and that the direction will be in charge of Justin Lin, while there will also be names like Michelle Rodríguez , Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges and Sung Kang.

And despite the fact that in December Vin Diesel tried to convince Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to participate in the cast, the latter’s response was negative in an interview with CNN: “I told him directly that I would not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and the series to be successful, but that there was no chance of my returning.”