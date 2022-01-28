Issa Vegas steals hearts wearing a black bodysuit

The model issa vegas She continues to captivate her followers on social networks, showing her beauty and pretty figure in each of her publications, with which she has established herself as one of the most beautiful girls in her nation.

Issa Vegas has been recognized as an influencer in her native Argentina and is also recognized as a fitness and crossfit blogger, but that’s not all, she has also become a sensation in the modeling world, revealing her spectacular figure.

2021 has been a great year for the Argentine model, because in addition to establishing herself in the world of catwalks as one of the most beautiful models, in addition to that, she got married at the beginning of the year, something that has not influenced her work life since keep showing your cute figure in social networks to the delight of her followers showing off her beauty.

this time vegas She stole the eyes of locals and strangers alike by showing off her spectacular figure and best curves in a beautiful black thread bodysuit, revealing her best attributes from above on a balcony in Miami, Florida.

“What a view ”, he wrote issa in the publication where she showed her best curves only wearing the daring bodysuit and some black ankle boots while squatting, revealing her rearguard reaching more than 280 thousand likes and more than two thousand 700 comments where the praise and hearts for her beauty are not they waited.

Publication of Issa Vegas showing off her figure in a cute black bodysuit/Photo: Instagram

issa vegas has been characterized by sharing part of their daily life in social networks, in addition to her travels and lifestyle and what to say about her work in the world of modeling where she shows her beauty captivating her more than 8.6 million followers on Instagram.