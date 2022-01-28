Is shaving your armpits more hygienic? Myths debunked by medicine – El Sol de México

For a long time, the appearance of women’s armpits opened a debate, with or without hair; Although stereotypes and advertising for razors and clothes that allow one to see “nakedness” in this area indicate that it should be “clean”, there are those who claim that it is only a social norm. How about?

Although the trends change according to the times and the people who speak out on the subject of removing body hair; there is evidence that this practice is more than 100 thousand years old; Historically, it started by starting one by one, until reaching other types of tools.

Removing hair from the armpits is related to eliminating bad odors, infections and pests, especially when it comes to women, who have more pressure to do so and thus be “beautiful”. It is not that it is a practice to preserve health, but only an aesthetic issue.

Despite the stigmas of having hairy armpits, there are women who have joined what some consider rebellion and have allowed them to grow freely without having to show them how natural it is, and without taking into account the criticisms that are made of the respect.

Those who are capable of not giving course to this “cheek” allow body hair to be part of their human condition without prejudice, regardless of where it grows, its color, thickness or abundance. Those who don’t, go back to makeup.

People free of prejudice who allow the birth and growth of their body hair show it in images on social networks and use the tags #armpithairdontcare and #armpithair among others, some consider it a fetish, although the truth is that it is something that the human body produces.

What happens is that the step of the razor, the laser, the hair removal wax and other methods have been imposed to establish standards of beauty and fashion that arise from preadolescence.

Factors that are not taken into account with this imposition or custom is that removing armpit hair can cause cuts, irritation, skin rashes and even infections.

Something else that is overlooked is that by having the armpits shaved (by whatever process) the use of chemicals that are applied under the arms in the form of deodorants to prevent perspiration, many of these aluminum compounds lead to increased of breast cancer.

Have you calculated the age at which we start using these products and getting rid of armpit hair, to see ourselves “beautiful”?

The truth is that if you keep your armpits natural, without doing any kind of beautifying treatment, you will not smell bad; sweating will be the same and is currently a trend. You can try letting your hair grow and if you don’t like it or don’t feel comfortable, return to the practice of removing it as soon as you decide.

Explanation of the appearance of hair

In this regard, Dr. Carlos Velasco de Aliaga, who is the medical director of Svenson Medical, recalls that armpit hair appears at puberty in response to hormonal work that, by the way, grows later than in other parts of the body.

Underarm hair grows at a rate of 0.7 to 1.5 centimeters per month, depending on gender, age, and ethnicity; it grows over a period of three to four months and then falls off. There is no reason to be scared and shave it out of fear, because it will simply never reach the waist, it would achieve 6 centimeters in length.

If the woman has excessive hair on this part of the body, it may be due to two situations: she has hirsutism, which is the growth of excessive, thick and dark hair, more typical of male growth.

Or, you have hypertrichosis, which is an increase in the amount of hair on any part of the body.

A condition related to hirsutism is polycystic ovary syndrome. It must be considered that if the hair appears excessively, it may be the result of some type of cancer.

