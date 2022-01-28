Iran qualifies for the World Cup when women return to their stadium

Iranian fans watch the match between Iran and Iraq on January 27, 2022, in Tehran (AFP/Atta KENARE)

Women were authorized this Thursdaymore than two years later, to attend a football match in Iran in the stands, where the local men’s team qualified for the World Cup in Qatar-2022 by beating Iraq 1-0.

“I’m very happy. It is the first time that I attend a match at the Azadi Stadium” in Tehran, said Mahya, a 26-year-old civil engineer, her head covered by a gray scarf and proudly sporting the national flag. “I bought the tickets online and I received a confirmation SMS”, he explained.

He was thus able to attend live the victory that mathematically assured the presence of Iran in a World Cup final phase for the sixth time in its history.

“It was perfect, now we are hoarse. We are left without a voice,” Kimia and Hasti, two students who enjoyed the victory over Iraq, told AFP.

For four decades, the Islamic Republic generally prohibits female spectators from entering stadiums, especially for football matches. The religious, who play a preponderant role in this Muslim country, maintain that women must be protected from the masculine atmosphere and seeing partially undressed men.

In September 2019, FIFA, the governing body of world football, had told Iran that should allow women unrestricted access to stadiums. A month later they were able to attend the duel between Iran and Cambodia, in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

– Separate tickets –

This Thursday, the women entered the interior of the stadium through a special entrancethrough a car park, where female officers in chadors and red armbands checked on new arrivals. The men entered the compound from another place.

“I would have wanted my husband to be with me, but we were told that the men and women must be separated“said Golnaz, 24, who was carrying her son in one hand and holding a vuvuzela (elongated trumpet) in the other.

The group of Iranian fans was positioned behind the goal where the Iraqi team started and men in other parts of the stadium.

Although there was a separation by sex, both men and women agreed in their spirits to the national team. Also a handful of Iraqi fans tried to make themselves heard despite being a clear minority.

Ten thousand entries, of them two thousand reserved for womenwere available for this match, the ISNA agency reported.

The last time women were allowed to attend an Iran national team match was in October 2019.. Then they were also separated from the men and had surveillance by female police officers. Since then, the national team’s matches have been played behind closed doors due to restrictions in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Really, there is nothing strange or complicated for a woman to come to the stadium. It should have happened before, but I am very happy and I hope that this continues and being able to attend league games,” added Golnaz.

Iranian players celebrate qualifying for the 2022 World Cup after their 1-0 victory over Iraq, on January 27, 2022, in Tehran (AFP/Atta KENARE)

– Hope –

FIFA’s intervention, asking Iran to open the stadiums to fans, came after the death of a fan, Sahar Khodayari, who set herself on fire in front of a court for fear of being imprisoned for wanting to attend a match. Nicknamed “Blue Girl” due to the colors of the club she supported (Esteghlal FC), she had tried to enter a stadium dressed as a man.

His death generated a great impact and there was even calls to veto Iran in international matches.

FIFA had been putting pressure on for years so that Iran opened its stadiums to women, but until 2019 Tehran had only authorized it on a few occasions and with a limited number (a maximum of a thousand fans in November 2018).

The matches between Iran and Iran arouse great interest in the populationespecially due to the war between the two countries from 1980 to 1988, causing a million deaths and considerable destruction.

