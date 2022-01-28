iOS 15.4 will allow us to unlock the iPhone using FaceID with a mask and without Apple Watch

The developers have not been slow to discover an interesting novelty in the recently launched first beta of iOS 15.4: the possibility of use FaceID to unlock iPhone while wearing a mask and without having to wear an Apple Watch.

An extra comfort that comes after two years of masks

This further improves the unlocking of iPhones with FaceID, which from iOS 14.5 and until now needed to be complemented by a properly configured Apple Watch in order to work. Now it will not be mandatory to have the Apple watch to be able to do that unlock.

Those who have installed the beta have been able to verify how an assistant offers this new function from Settings, which already warns that it depends largely on an accurate reading of our eyes and that therefore won’t work with sunglasses. Our colleague Pedro Aznar has tried it and comments that the unlocking speed is very fast:

The new beta of iOS 15.4 allows us to recognize the face with a mask at a level of precision that we have never seen before. No need for Apple Watch. A new configuration is done (even with glasses) and the mask detection is incredible: instant. pic.twitter.com/EZEXxDzFSG – Pedro Aznar (@pedroaznar) January 27, 2022

To activate the Face ID function, you need to do an additional scan of our face wearing the mask, and it asks us to take off our glasses to fine-tune the reading of our eyes.

We can debate whether this measure is late, but seeing that masks can take a long time to completely disappear from our lives I personally appreciate that they have worked hard to find a way to adapt the unlocking of the iPhone to them.