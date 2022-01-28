insulin – El Cachania

Insulin is a hormone that our pancreas releases when glucose is detected in the blood.. Its mission is to properly manage glucose so that the body can use it as an energy source. However, sometimes problems arise that can lead to hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia. However, none of this was known until the summer of 1921.

Insulin was discovered in Toronto





We must place the discovery of insulin in a hot summer at the University of Toronto. Although since the end of the 19th century there have been several investigations focused on detecting this hormone, only researchers Frederick Banting and Charles Best did it. After much trial and error and research, they managed to discover insulin.

The most curious thing is that although Charles Best was studying medicine, Frederick Banting was an orthopedist whose insistence and tenacity were of great help in reaching one of the most important discoveries in history. But nevertheless, convincing everyone of the discovery was not easy and Frederick Banting had to go to John James Rickard Macleod.

Experiments with dogs

John James Rickard Macleod was head of physiology at the University of Toronto, and Banting had a hard time convincing him. Therefore, what he asked for was evidence. For this, experiments were carried out with dogs. It must be said that 7 of the first 10 dogs died and that, later, stray dogs were used. In total there were about 72 dogs that allowed documenting the results.

The discovery of insulin might not have come to a successful end had it not been for Macleod’s help.. In addition, Macleod subsequently decided that the entire department under him should be devoted entirely to further research on insulin. A possible cure that was raised against a disease such as diabetes that was known since ancient times.

The first diabetic child to be treated

In 1922 Leonard Thompson was the first child to receive adequate treatment for his severe diabetes. He was barely 14 years old and what was applied to him was an injection of bovine pancreatic extract. The hormone always came from animal pancreas purifications. However, this changed as the years passed and more studies were carried out.





In 1936, insulin was combined with protamine and zinc, which was commercialized with great success. Subsequently, In 1955, steps began to be taken for the development of synthetic insulin.. Insulin pumps appeared in 1963 and subcutaneous insulin in 1970. The initial syringes were already replaced in 1983 by what are known as insulin pens.

In Spain there are 5.3 million people diagnosed

Despite the discovery of insulin, diabetes continues to be a problem today. Some 5.3 million people, according to the Diabetes Foundation, have been diagnosed in our country alone. Likewise, the most prevalent is type 2, which, although as a general rule does not usually require insulin injections, in some cases these are necessary.

Diabetes is a problem that is not without risk.. An abnormal rise in blood sugar can damage your eyes, kidneys, even blood vessels. In some cases, it can lead to death. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns about this: “in 2019, diabetes was the ninth leading cause of death: according to calculations, 1.5 million deaths were a direct consequence of this condition.”

