Instagram of celebrities: Thor already has a successor

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, god of thunder, in the Marvel universe, already has someone to pass his magic hammer to. The Australian actor, who is shooting Thor: Love and Thunder, has received a visit from one of his twins, seven years old. The mother of the creature, Elsa Pataky, has immortalized the moment. It is not clear if it is Tristan or Sasha, who with each passing day are more like their father with their blonde hair and sympathy.

This week the dazzling model Alessandra Ambrosio, the eternal angel of Victoria’s Secret, has turned 40 and has celebrated it with a photo album in a bikini along with some balloons with her age.

The striking note of the week is undoubtedly put by Grimes, artist and Elon Musk’s partner, who has tattooed “beautiful alien scars”. The singer, known for her futuristic aesthetic, has shown a photo of her back covered by strange marks. “It hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it will be red for a few weeks,” explained the artist.

In these parts, Pilar Rubio shares her confinement at home due to the positive of her husband Sergio Ramos; Miguel Ángel Silvestre winks at his partner in sky red, Lali Espósito, both with peroxided hair; and Andrea Molina, daughter of Lydia Bosch, jokes about the pregnancy that has been endorsed to her. And a surprise, the change of look of José Manuel Pinto, FC Barcelona exporter, who has cut his braid and announces his new musical project.























