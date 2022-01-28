«In the Holocaust there were women who died for not leaving their children alone»

Coinciding with the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the victims of HolocaustJudy Battaliongranddaughter of Polish survivors of the Holocaust, brings to light in her book ‘Daughters of the Resistance’ (Seix Barral) the unknown story of the women who fought against the Nazis.

It’s the story of women who participated in the organization of resistance cellswho acted as couriers, bribed Gestapo guards or they used their Aryan appearance to seduce and kill thembut also that of those who resisted in another way, running soup kitchens or accompanying their mothers or children to the gas chambers, despite having the opportunity to avoid death.

“I am very moved by the stories of women whom they were sent to do forced labour, they could have prevented death, but they did not want their children or mothers to be carried alone to the gas chambersand they left with them, it seems terrible to me, it affects me the way of resisting of those women who seem incredible to me, “Batalion detailed yesterday in statements to the media, on the occasion of the publication of his book.

About the origin of this research, the author tells that she found in the library a very old book with a blue cover, in Yiddish, about women in the ghettos. “There were stories of women young Jewish women who fought against the Naziswomen capable of jumping from a moving train, blowing up a wagon, I had never heard anything like it, ”he argues.

A decade of research

Batalion has dedicated a whole decade to this researchwhich will be translated into nineteen languages ​​and made into a film by Steven Spielberg with the author herself as co-writer. “I cannot put myself in Spielberg’s shoes and say why he liked the idea, but I do think it is a very cinematographic story, very powerful, it tells us a different prism of the Holocaust, not passive, and from the prism of Jewish women », specifies.

The author explains that it is “a story of women” and recounts her experiences that “little has been explained”, both in the ghettos and in the concentration camps, as well as in their role as mothers or daughters. Too tries to dismantle this “perverse myth” of “Jewish passivity” during the Holocaust especially in Poland. Faced with this idea, Batalion has discovered through its research, that “Jewish women were active, they had rage, they blew up trains, they dressed up, they ran clandestine printing presses, they hid bulletins in their braids.”

The author considers that “we must look at history honestly» and not tend to «simplify» something «as terrifying as the Holocaust» which is «an extremely complex phenomenon». Although Batalion acknowledges that even today “there is a lot of discomfort when talking about the resistance” because there is “fear of placing too much value on resistancethose who killed the Nazis” because, then, “what about those who did not?”.

As to why these stories have been silenced for so long, the author points to “political reasons” and a “personal factor” since many of these women did not tell their stories until years later, since they could be accused of being “collaborators” or because they felt “guilty” of having left their families to join underground movements and “this idea haunted them”.

Among the stories that have moved her the most, Batalion recalls that of a young woman who was able to seduce the Gestapo guards to get to the office and shoot their target in the head, and also the story of those who resisted through care and compassion, who ran schools or soup kitchens.

“These are ways in which Jewish women in Poland confronted the Nazis, staying alive was a way of resisting, shooting in the head was another way of expressing resistance, it’s not the same, but I wanted to cover that diversity,” concludes the author.