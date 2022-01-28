In a pair: four films by Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence to survive the Christmas weekend

Despite the fact that many fans fantasized that they were a couple in real life, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence made it clear more than once that their bond did not go through love. However, the chemistry between them works very well on screen and several directors have cast them as the lead duo in their films. Together they made Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Serena Y Joy. A review of these productions to enjoy the couple in fiction.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Known in Spanish as The Games of Destiny, this was the first film that Cooper and Lawrence made together. Director David O’ Russell summoned them and found a spark that would make the duo repeat itself on many other occasions.

The story narrates the life of a bipolar man who meets a young widow, with whom he establishes a loving bond in which they will look for a way to heal. It is a two-hour romantic movie based on the novel by Matthew Quick, A Happy Ending. It is available on Netflix.





American Hustle (2013)

After discovering the great formula they made, O’Russell returned to summon Cooper and Lawrence a year later; this time for American Hustle or The Great American Swindle. As its name indicates, the plot revolves around two swindlers, Irving Rosenfeld and Sydney Prosser – played by Christian Bale and Amy Adams respectively – who must work for an FBI agent, played by Cooper. In this production, Lawrence has a supporting role as Rosalyn Rosenfeld, Irving’s wife.

It is set in the 1960s and 1970s and is based on Operation Abscam, an undercover FBI investigation that led to the conviction of seven members of the United States Congress. It is available on Paramount+ and is 2 hours and 13 minutes long.





Serena (2014)

It is a 1 hour and 50 minute drama based on the novel of the same name by Ron Rash. Set in the 1920s, during the Great Depression in North Carolina, it tells the love story of George and Serena, crossed by what was a tragedy for them: the impossibility of having children leads them to get involved in illicit activities. It is directed by Susanne Bier and can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.





Joy (2015)

Also directed by O’Russell, who continued to bet on his successful duo, Joy tells how the character that bears that name –played by Lawrence- goes from being a single mother with personal and economic problems to being a successful businesswoman. The leap occurs when she invents a miraculous mop (today known in Argentina as “mopa”) that makes housework easier. Cooper plays a business executive who supports and helps Lawrence. In addition, it has the participation of Robert De Niro. The movie is 2 hours 4 minutes long and is available on Star+.





FGM