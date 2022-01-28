“I’m not exaggerating”: Cardi B says that her son already gave his first words at just 4 months

U.S. Cardi-B says her 4-month-old son she had with Offset He already gave his first words. The rapper from Up, 29, shared the news of the moment on her Instagram stories on Wednesday night, January 5.

I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” Cardi said. “I put this on everything I love.”

She added that her husband, rapper Offset, also witnessed the special moment.

Yesterday, I was like, ‘Do you love mom? Yes? “The mother of two children shared”. So I asked him again. ‘Do you love mom?’ And he answered: “Yes!

She insisted that he didn’t respond to the baby talk, but clearly stated that he loves her. That’s not the only word Cardi said the baby has mastered. He added that he was seeing cocomelon when he said “hello” while singing along with the popular children’s show.

I don’t know if that’s like the pandemic. I don’t know if this is normal,” Cardi added. “This s— this is crazy. I need a camera in your room 24/7. You’re talking, and you just turned 4 months today. you are speaking truth

Cardi and Offset welcomed their son in September. They have not revealed his name yet. The couple also share their daughter culture, 3 years old. The member of migos tHe is also the father of her daughter Kalea, 6 years old, and their children Kody, D.and 6, and Jordan, of 11, from previous relationships. In December, Cardi shared another milestone for her youngest son.

My son holding his bottle with both hands already,” Cardi tweeted at the time. “Trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the superpowers these pandemic babies come with

Cardi first shared the news of her arrival in a post on Instagram in September, showing herself and Offset holding the newest addition to their family.

We are so happy to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. “He is already well-loved by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi also opened up about her looks, sharing that her “skin is still loose” and that she still has a “little baggie,” she said, pointing to her lower stomach.

But f—it, take your f—ing time, it’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you make two kids after giving birth,” she says of adhering to snapback culture and returning to her pre-pregnancy body

the artist of WAP first revealed the pregnancy news while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June 2021.