I’m leaving Cruz Azul on good terms and I leave money to the club: ‘Pol’ Fernández

William Fernandez consummated this Thursday his departure from Blue Cross, a club from which he said he left on good terms and even left a significant financial sum in times of pandemic.

‘Pol’ Fernandez thus ends its second era in Blue Cross to go to Boca Juniors to his third stage with the club from which he emerged sportingly.

Guillermo Fernández consummated his departure from Cruz Azul on Thursday. imago7

“Today I was able to be with Héctor Lara (sports director of Blue Cross), to whom I thank for his predisposition. He has been very sincere, I have been very sincere with him. I think that sometimes things are misunderstood or taken out of context, he can attest that I was always upfront towards the board, he has been in contact with me for a long time and today I can say that I have finished my relationship with the club very well . I am very happy to have achieved the goal for which they brought me here, which was to be champion of League, who had not achieved it for a long time, I was part of that squad and I am very grateful for that, I am also very satisfied with having contributed to achieve that title and I wish them the best, I hope that with the new squad they have they can overcome that campus 2021 that was very good and achieved important things, “Fernández said in an interview by Instagram Live with TyC Sports Argentina.

The 30-year-old midfielder repeated on several occasions that he leaves grateful to Blue Cross and that Mouth pay your transfer. sources confirmed to ESPN that the negotiation closes for 2 million dollars, which the xeneize club will pay in installments during 2022.

“They knew that I had six months left on my contract and my idea was not to go free but for the club to receive something for my departure. I think they made a good negotiation, I am leaving a significant economic income for the club, that makes me happy, they knew at all times of my desire to return to Argentina and also that the club receives something, so I think that all parties they are happy, beyond the fact that other things were said, today we come to a good end and I am very happy to be able to return to the country”, he mentioned.

At the interview, Fernandez reiterated that the special permission he received from Blue Cross to go to Argentina since last January 12 was to solve personal issues and not because he wanted to arrange his arrival in Mouth. “They gave me a special permit, thank God I was able to travel to Argentina, be with my family because everyone knows, personal matters, the family is going through a delicate moment, I wanted to be there with them, I wanted to be close and as a result of that They began to draw many conclusions and it was speculated that my arrival in Argentina was for other reasons, which I totally deny. And when I was there Mouth he was interested in me but always with a lot of respect, when Mouth he called me it was because he already had talks with Blue Cross, the directive of Blue Cross I had spoken with them and had given them permission to call me, I told them at all times that my idea was to return to the country but they had to talk to the club that owned my pass, which was going to make the decision as to whether I they left or not,” he said.

‘Pol’ Fernandez He said that this Friday he will travel to Buenos Aires on Saturday to undergo a medical examination and sign his new contract with the Xeneize club, which will be for three years, according to sources consulted by ESPN Argentina.

‘Pol’ Fernández confirmed his departure from Cruz Azul. imago7

“I don’t want to let this interview pass to thank the people of the Blue Cross Club. I have lived a wonderful 2021, we have achieved something that had not been achieved for many years, they needed it and that I have been part of that makes me happy, no one is going to take it away from me, no matter how many times lies are told, I am I am very grateful to the fans, I am very happy for my time here. I leave… financially I help the club at this time of pandemic, which is not easy, and that also makes me happy, so even though things have been said that I did not say, I am totally grateful to everything in the world Blue Cross, I will always wish him the best, I hope they continue to do things well, continue to win things, they deserve it and I will be watching. I know that many things were said that were not true, but one cannot go out and clarify it every day, “he concluded.