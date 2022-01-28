Hugh Jackman | Broadway musical ‘The Music Man’ canceled due to actor’s positive

Hugh Jackman has announced the cancellation of his Broadway show The Music Man, which was scheduled for several shows this holiday season. The Australian has explained that the reason is none other than his recent positive for covid.

In a video on his networks, the actor has said that “I just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid this morning.” He has specified that his symptoms are “mild” and that he will return to theatrical production as soon as possible.

For its part, the musical has announced on Twitter that the production is canceled until next Saturday, January 1, although it has specified that Jackman will not return to his leading role until January 6.

The Music Man had already canceled its Dec. 25 shows and Dec. 26 matinee showing with rising coronavirus cases in the US, where New York in particular is seeing a marked increase.

The number of positives in the city has been growing exponentially for more than a week and in the last 24 hours the figure of 40,000 positives has already been exceeded; In addition, the percentage of positivity also grows every day and the last available is 19.33% of the total number of tests carried out.

Broadway has seen several temporary closures as a result of the expansion of the omicron variant, while four of them have announced that they are bringing the curtain down permanently: Jagged Little Pill, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Ain’t Too Proud Y Waitress.





hamiltonone of the most successful musicals in history, is scheduled to return this Tuesday after closing on December 15, just like Harry Potter and the Cursed Childwhich was discontinued on December 21.

However, another of the blockbusters of the mecca of theater, The Lion Kinghas announced that it will not return today, as planned, and has extended its closure until December 29, the same day that has been marked Aladdin for his return.