How to get all Pokémon Legends starters: Arceus

At the beginning of every Pokémon game, choose one of the starters It’s always a pretty tough choice. To make that task easier for you, we bring you a little guide on how to get the other stragglers. Take a look:

When we start our game, pass the tutorial and talk to Professor Lavender , we can choose between one of the three initial Pokémon: Rowlet, Oshawott or Cyndaquil.

At the end of the main story (after the credits roll), if we talk to Professor Lavender, will give us the remaining two starters.

In addition to these three, we can get sinnoh starters: Piplup (Cobalt Coast), Turtwig (Crimson Swamp), and Chimchar (Obsidian Prairie).

