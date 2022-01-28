How to get all Hisui evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus introduces a good number of new pocket monsters that inhabit Hisui region. Here is a guide about how to get the evolutions of all the new pokemon that we will meet in Hisui:

Wyrder: Following these steps.

Ursaluna: Evolves from Ursaring with the Peat Block item when there is a full moon.

Basculegion: Following these steps.

sneaker: Evolves from Hisui's Sneasel using the Razor Claw daytime item.

Hisui's Braviary: Evolves from Rufflet at level 54.

Hisui's Decidueye: Evolves from Dartrix at level 36.

Hisui Typhlosion: Evolves from Quilava at level 36.

Hisui's Samurott: Evolves from Dewott at level 36.

Overqwil: Needed to get Manaphy. Evolves from Hisui's Qwilfish after using Thousand Toxic Spikes 20 times in strong style.

Hisui's Zoroark: Evolves from Hisui's Zorua upon reaching level 30.

Goodra from Hisui: Evolves from Hisui's Sligoo starting at level 50 (it must be raining).

Cleavor: Following these steps.

Hisui's Lilligant: Evolves from Petilil by using a Sun Stone.

Hisui's Arcanine: Evolves from Hisui's Growlithe by using a Fire Stone.

Hisui electrode: Evolves from Voltorb when using a Leaf Stone.

Hisui's Avalugg: Evolves from Bergmite at level 37.

