How Rihanna did to turn her company into a millionaire business

While singing on Pour It Up, all Rihanna sees are dollar signs, this time from her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty. Coinciding with the opening of the company’s first physical store over the weekend, Savage X Fenty announced a new round of financing of 125 million dollars Directed by Neuberger Berman.

Other investors in Rihanna’s lingerie company included L Catterton (a private equity firm backed by LVMH’s Bernard Arnault), Avenir, Sunley House Capital, Advent International, and Marcy Venture Partners (the venture capital firm co-founded by Jay-Z ). In addition, the company also received new investment from LionTree, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) and Multiply Group

Rihanna imposes her lingerie company

This brings total venture capital funding to date to US$ 310 million for the lingerie brandwhich Robin “Rihanna” Fenty debuted in 2018 with TechStyles Fashion Group, then spun off in 2019.

Rihanna became a billionaire last year when Forbes estimated his net worth at $1.7 billion., with most of her wealth rooted in her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, which is worth $1.4 billion. The remaining $270 million comes from the lingerie brand, as well as from his music and acting career.

Last February, Savage X Fenty raised $115 million in Series B. Rihanna, at the time, had a 30% stake in the Savage brand. Savage X Fenty, Neuberger Berman, L Catterton and Marcy Venture Partners did not respond to requests for valuations of the company.

The latest financing will support the fashion company’s foray into physical retail, expansion plans abroad and the launch of new product lines. The Series C announcement coincides with the highly anticipated opening of Savage X Fenty’s first boutique at the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip.

The company plans to open four more stores in the first quarter of 2022 and a total of ten by the end of the year, according to Savage X Fenty co-chairs Christiane Pendarvis and Natalie Guzman, who also serve as chief commercial officer and chief marketing officer. official, respectively.

The next store will open in Culver City in Los Angeles (where the company is headquartered), followed by the Galleria Mall in Houston, the King of Prussia Mall outside Philadelphia, and the Pentagon City Fashion Center in Arlington, Virginia.

“We will start with a limited number of stores,” says Pendarvis. “It will represent a small percentage of our business. It’s about making sure we get the right formula and assortment mix in stores. This is an extremely curious test-and-learn year for us, then you’ll see us ramp up next year.”

The figures of Rihanna’s lingerie company

Since its inception as a direct-to-consumer company in 2018, Savage X Fenty from Rihanna posts 150% revenue every yearaccording to Pendarvis. She and Guzmán report to Rihanna, who is the CEO. The company declined to comment on the revenue.

Meanwhile, the women’s intimate apparel market has grown since before the 2019 pandemic, according to the NPD Group. The market for women’s underwear in the US reached 16 billion dollars in 2021a 34% increase in dollar sales, compared to 2020.

The first location of Rihanna’s lingerie brand

Jessica Ramirez, a retail research associate at Jane Hali & Associates, says that the brand is benefiting from great timing and great star power. “Savage came at a time when the intimate apparel market was being challenged to change, leaving behind this idea of ​​sexy and redefining what it means. Victoria’s Secret left that out of the conversation for a while, leaving it in hands of new brands with new ideas to seek market share.

“Rihanna’s fans are also part of that victory,” he adds. “With his massive following, there may be gold in everything he touches.“.

While a total venture capital of $310 million in their treasure chest is impressive for a young brand like Savage X Fenty, Victoria’s Secret expects to end 2022 with about $6.8 billion in revenuestill dominating around 40% of the lingerie market.

“Victoria’s Secret has been hailed as a dead brand despite its revenue of US$ 5 billion during the pandemic“, says Simeon Siegel, an equity research analyst at BMO Capital Markets. “But it wasn’t dead, just very sick and very big.” He says that after its spin-off from parent company L Brands last year, the legacy brand global is now positioned to respond to new market trends.

Models at Rihanna’s lingerie brand model presentation

“Victoria’s Secret is much healthier as a smaller brandas we’ve seen their profits soar.” Instead of following luxury lines like Agent Provocateur and La Perla, Savage X Fenty’s move toward Victoria’s Secret’s mass-market appeal has been evident since February, when LVMH and Rihanna shut down Fenty’s luxury ready-to-wear clothing line, as Forbes reported.

The locations of the first lingerie stores offer A look at Savage X Fenty’s retail strategyopting for the main shopping centers instead of the high-end commercial areas such as Fifth Avenue in New York or the Design District in Miami.

But Savage X Fenty isn’t the first to bring touches of technology to intimate play. True & Co, Knix and Thirdlove, all founded around 2013, followed by the launch of Aerie and Livelywere pioneers in leveraging data for inclusive prototyping, as well as online questionnaires and digital tools for fine-tuning.

Rihanna’s goal with her lingerie company

Like its startup peers, Savage X Fenty also emphasizes inclusivity and body positivity. Bras come in over 50 sizeswhile sleepwear and lingerie are available in sizes XS to XXXL.

While many new bra companies like ThirdLove and CUUP were also based on the idea of ​​inclusive sizesCo-Chairman Pendarvis says every fashion piece, from its strappy corsets to intricate lace teddies, is made in every size.

“Unlike other intimate apparel brands, Savage X Fenty fully accommodates both ends of the size spectrum, from miss to plus,” says Pendarvis. “Not only we will offer 40% of the assortment to our plus size customerswe’re going to offer everything, even that crotchless catsuit.”

“The inclusion of the body is a real engine for many brands,” says Kristen Classi-Zummo, fashion apparel analyst at NPD Group. “It’s important for consumers to see themselves in the stores they shop at.”

The model Bella Hadid with clothes from Rihanna’s lingerie brand

Before Savage X Fenty opened its first store, relied on her Emmy-nominated fashion shows to convey your message of diversity. Available to all customers through Amazon Prime, the purchasable events double as star-studded performances with Bella Hadid, Travis Scott, Halsey, Big Sean, Lizzo, and Paris Hilton, to name a few. Equally important are the hundreds of other models, a cast of all sizes, ages, sexual orientations, and skin tones.

Simeon says that the adoption of ESG (environmental, social and governance) values ​​is becoming mainstream and a positive sign of the times. But it’s not enough. “At the end of the day, this is retail and telling a story of diversity is not enough,” he says. “The product still has to be a good product and it has to resonate.”

When it comes to resonating and generating buzz, having Rihanna as founder and CEO has, thus far, made it a breeze. Perhaps it is also the leadership behind the scenes. “We’re about confidence and what it means to be sexy and beautiful.Guzman says. “No other brand leans toward sexiness the way we do, no one has focused on the way we do.”

