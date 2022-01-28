How old is Jennifer Aniston now?

the talented actress, Jennifer Aniston, over the years she has become one of the most important artists in the film industry where she has clearly shown that she has great potential for both acting and directing. In addition to this, we must add that she has a great beauty that adds more followers every day from all over the world who do not stop praising everything she does.

However, thousands of her fans from all over the world wonder how old the beautiful light-eyed blonde really is. Since in the various productions he makes as well as in his official accounts, he appears to be much younger than his actual age. According to his own official biography, Jennifer Aniston, was born on February 11, 1969 in Sherman Oaks, The Angels, California, U.S. So in this 2021 he turned 52 years old.

Changing the subject, a few weeks ago, on your profile Instagram, the beautiful blonde shared unpublished images of what was behind the scenes of the reunion of friends. It was broadcast by the chain HBO And it lasted almost two hours. The six protagonists who relived various episodes of the strip as well as anecdotes that very few knew were present there.

Clearly, Jennifer She reached the hearts of all people when in the 1990s she gained worldwide recognition playing Rachel Green in the aforementioned television series. The success of the strip was so great that to this day it continues to be reproduced in different TV channels as well as on digital platforms. In addition, thanks to that interpretation he managed to win a Golden Globe, a prime time emmy, among others.

For her part, a couple of months ago, the beautiful blonde was a worldwide trend with her ex-husband Brad Pitt when a rumor went viral that they could be in reconciliation plans. They were published by the famous magazine Us Weekly, which in its latest edition spoke on the subject with a secret source, very close to her, who gave them some details about this possible return.