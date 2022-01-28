How old is Jennifer Aniston now?

the talented actress, Jennifer Aniston, over the years she has become one of the most important artists in the film industry where she has clearly shown that she has great potential for both acting and directing. In addition to this, we must add that she has a great beauty that adds more followers every day from all over the world who do not stop praising everything she does.

However, thousands of her fans from all over the world wonder how old the beautiful light-eyed blonde really is. Since in the various productions he makes as well as in his official accounts, he appears to be much younger than his actual age. According to his own official biography, Jennifer Aniston, was born on February 11, 1969 in Sherman Oaks, The Angels, California, U.S. So in this 2021 he turned 52 years old.

