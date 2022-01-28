How much is the property where La Casa de Papel was filmed and other mansions used in film and television worth?

House of the Toledo House of Paper

The entertainment industry through movies and series managed to attract the attention of thousands of followers around the world, popularizing several titles that also mansions, farms, houses or apartments were launched to stardom where they were shot.

How much would it cost to buy the house where part of The Money Heist, in Madrid, or the series The Bridgertons, in London, or in the property that launched actor Will Smith to fame, through the Prince of rap also series known as the fresh prince of bel air located in the United States.

The European savings platform Raisin did an investigation which determined which are the sales values ​​of the properties that the screen has made famousWhat are they like and where are they located?

“These properties are just some of those that we selected for the study based on the popularity of the series and the houses studied. They became famous for the amazing familiarity that each one of them shares with the audience”, they reported from the company that has several locations in the Old World.

From the company that made the report they warned that they are relatively inaccessible houses for the average buyer, but what varies in price between them is the location, the footage (they are usually large), the number of rooms (they have more than 3 bedrooms at general) and exclusivity because they were built with very good quality materials.

A teacher as a leader in the plot

La Casa de Papel was filmed in several parts, but those who have seen the series know how relevant the place where the characters are to the plot. This building is the star of several flashbacks in the series, and it is where the mastermind of the hit brings the entire gang together for the first time to come up with the plan with which the rest of the story begins..

Source: Raisin. One of the houses where La Casa de Papel was filmed costs 2 million euros

Fans will recognize one of the best-known scenes starring Berlin and the teacher (played by the actor Álvaro Morte), in which the two brothers sing beautiful bye and toast to La Casa de Papel.

The place is also known as “El Gasco” farm, which is rented for parties and weddings, among other events.. It is located in the city of Torrelodones located 29 kilometers from Madrid.

In this house, Berlin, Tokyo, Moscow, Denver, Helsinki and all the other characters in the series know the ideas of the operation and leave no detail unstudied, so that the robbery goes perfectly well. It is located in the center of the Regional Park where the Guadarrama River passes, a protected natural area with a great diversity of animal species. Its surroundings preserve some monuments and archaeological remains of historical and artistic interest, such as the Gasco dam, an unfinished work from the 17th century built on the river.

A successful series that reached its fifth season

The property is built entirely in granite stone, surrounded by rustic gardens. It has 1,400 square meters, 900 of which are usable. The house is distributed on two floors with large spaces and careful interior design. It has 11 rooms, five bathrooms, kitchens and a service area.

It was rented to “live” the film

Bel Air is a luxurious residential neighborhood in Los Angeles, in the United States, located 19 kilometers from the center of the Californian city. Together with Beverly Hills and Holmby Hills, they form the so-called Golden Triangle., where famous mansions and sophisticated owners coexist, as well as several actors who popularized series and movies.

The series was filmed in one of the Bel Air mansions where Will Smith became famous and has been rented as an anniversary celebration of the film at 25 or 30 years (it was broadcast between 1990 and 1996) by USD 300, 400 or 500 per night for charity.

The swimming pool of the house where the series The Prince of Bel-Air or Rap was filmed, is in the Californian district of Brentwood district

It is located at 251 North Bristol Avenue (Brentwood district), valued at €17,770,376. the mansion of the Banks family (series protagonist), is Georgian style and was built in the ’30s and designed by the African-American architect Paul R Williams, has 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms in an area of ​​500 m2, surrounded by leafy trees on a 4,000 m2 plot, with a swimming pool that was the place to film several scenes. In addition there is a guest house in the back garden.

On a London estate

Another famous series is that of The Bridgertons, although it is American, it was filmed among other properties in a very stately estate called Wilton House and is set as in the nineteenth century, located in Salisbury 125 km from London.

The very select and vintage Wilton house, the place to film The Bridgertons

With 1,440 m2 it is listed in €118,469,174. your building dates from 1544. The current owners also rent it for parties and celebrations, in 2017 part of the movie was filmed tomb Raider starring Alicia Vikander.

Another famous house is that of the Los Serrano series, located in Madrid (see box).

raisin-es-2-chalet-of-the-serrano-family

It is three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the middle of Calle de Ribera del Manzanares. With a garden at the entrance of the building, in this case it is not one of the most exclusive.

They are all famous homes that the screen and the fans made unique. In many cases they are very popular for a particular scene that always remains in the minds of those who enjoy them on the screens.

