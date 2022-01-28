How many medical specialties are there in Mexico? You know?

Medical specialties: Once the doctor has qualified as such, he has the option of pursuing a Specialization, a period known as residency. But, do you know how many specialties exist in Mexico?

How is admission to medical specialties made?

Admission to the National System of Medical Residencies is carried out in three stages: the first is to take the National Examination for Applicants to Medical Residencies. The second covers the admission process to the Health Institutions that offer the courses. And the third culminates with enrollment in the Higher Education Institutions that prepare and endorse the study plans and programs and issue the official diplomas of the specialty.

Selection of medical specialties

As of 2018, after attending the call, enrolling, paying and registering, applicants must select, in order of preference, the federal entity where they wish to take the exam. As well as the specialty courses, the venue and date of application will be assigned based on the specialty, the ENARM folio number (from lowest to highest) and according to the available space in each venue.

In previous versions, applicants had the possibility to choose the day and venue (depending on the availability of the places) where they could take the exam.

This modification for the ENARM causes that all the applicants who compete for the same specialty take the exam on the same day and therefore are evaluated with the same form of the exam. That is, the fact that all applicants to specialty X are evaluated with the same version of the exam reduces a fraction of the inequity that existed in previous editions of the ENARM. When comparing test takers who took the test on different days (and therefore different versions of the test with different questions) without using test equating methods.

For the ENARM there are 27 medical specialties in Mexico available for direct entry. Although the list becomes broader if you consider those that can be taken after obtaining a place.

For its part, in the case of our country, the National Regulatory Committee of Councils of Medical Specialties (Conacem) is the authority in charge of regulating this process. Based on its official directory, there are 47 National Councils that remain active.

These are:

Emergency Medicine Pediatric emergency Nuclear medicine Cardiological Nuclear Medicine Oncological, Molecular and Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine nephrology Pediatric Nephrology Pneumology Pediatric Pulmonology sleep medicine Interventional Bronchoscopy Pediatric Interventional Bronchoscopy respiratory physiology Thoracic Endoscopy Clinical Neurophysiology sleep medicine Adult Neurology Pediatric Neurology sleep medicine Neurological Endovascular Therapy Ophthalmology Medical Oncology Pediatric oncology Oncologic surgery Pediatric Oncology Surgery Oncology Gynecology Orthopedics and Traumatology Otorhinolaryngology and Head Surgery and Neck Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology Neuro-Otology Clinical Pathology Pediatrics neonatology Medicine of the Pediatric Patient in Critical Condition Psychiatry Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Radio-Oncology Rheumatology Pediatric Rheumatology epidemiology Preventive medicine Quality of Clinical Care Urology Kidney transplant Gynecological Urology Radiology and Imaging

Once assigned to the National System of Medical Residencies, the Resident Physician can choose to study an indirect entry specialty, a subspecialization or finish the specialty that has already started.

For the first, you must adhere to the conditions required by the specialty of indirect entry or desired subspecialty, that is, meet the necessary requirements to be admitted to said postgraduate degree.

These requirements are to have previously completed certain years in a certain specialty.

Related Notes:

IMSS: this is how we can avoid COVID complications in people with chronic diseases

They create a tool to predict who will experience prolonged COVID

The 14 symptoms of Omicron ranked from highest to lowest prevalence