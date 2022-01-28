How is Ana Bárbara doing after having tested positive for Covid?

A few days ago it was announced that Mexican singer-songwriter Ana Bárbara tested positive for Covid-19before this, he couldn’t celebrate his mom’s birthdayMrs Maria de Lourdes Motta. Through her social networks, the so-called “Reina grupera” dedicated some loving words to her and, in addition, she expressed her sadness at not being able to sing to her as she had planned.

“Today I was prepared to see you, I was prepared to sing to you on stage,” said Ana Bárbara with mixed feelings after being infected with Covid-19, along with a video with several images of his mother; It is worth mentioning that said audiovisual contains the song “Vuela Paloma” by the group Los Dandys.

Likewise, the 50-year-old singer, originally from Río Verde, San Luis Potosí, stated that this day was very special, since that day “a few yesterdays ago and for my good luck”, the woman who would give her life.

Unfortunately I couldn’t sing to you in person, but in my heart I sing to you with all my soul.

The performer of songs like “I looked for it”, “Bandit”, “As I miss you” and many more, he thanked her for existing and for always being, “I love you mommy”.

Several of the fans and friends of the composer, ex-partner of actor José María Fernández, “El Pirru”, joined in congratulating Mrs. María de Lourdes Motta. “We join in singing to your beautiful mother, to your white dove, so that she has a happy and blessed birthday.”

On the other hand, Ana Bárbara joined the list of celebrities that have resulted infected during the Covid-19 pandemic. Through a statement it was reported that on November 27 he tested positive for Coronavirus.

Given this “it has been necessary to postpone all artistic activities, until further notice. For the ‘Reina grupera’, her audience is a great priority and she regrets this situation, she hopes to be back and bring joy and music to all pieces of his soul.

Her followers and colleagues from the artistic environment wished her a speedy recovery, “everything will be fine, pretty mommy,” the actress and comedian Consuelo Duval wrote to her.