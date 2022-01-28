How are the sustainable jeans worn by several Hollywood celebrities and are all the rage in the East

One of the top jean brands in the world arrived in Punta del Este with its innovative fabrics, cuts and finishes of organic materials, which do not generate an environmental impact .

7 For All Mankind was born in Los Angeles, California in the fall of 2000 and set out to change the denim landscape. His jeans are worn by celebrities, like Emma Stone, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Stewart, Jessica Alba, Lili Collins, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Bosworth, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Alba and also Kate Middleton. And among the male figures, they are chosen by Ashton Kutcher, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper and Prince Harry.

in Punta del Este, on the emblematic 20th street, his space has conquered sophisticated followers like Pampas, the the journalist Nieves Zuberbühler and influencers Violeta Juni and Titi Vaz, among others.

“I discovered that my favorite brand of jeans is in Punta del Este,” Pampita recently posted on her networks, while Zuberbühler added: “it’s Friday and my 7 For all Mankind jeans know it.”

“With my all-terrain vehicles everywhere. I love the commitment of 7 as a brand so that in 2023 80 percent of its garments are sustainable”, Violeta Juni also uploaded and Titi Vaz added “what can never be missing, my savior 7″ jean jacket.

these jeans, environmentally friendly manufacturing, they are made of organic cotton and dyed with a process of reduced environmental impact, which Reduces water waste by 70%.

The brand has a commitment by 2023 to have 80% of its garments sustainable . The ecological quality of their designs is due to the use of originals fibers and of large number of innovative materials, as reported.

The organization is defined as a hybrid brand of fashion and permanent innovation with premium fabrics, since it has incorporated new fibers to the fabric to replace cotton, with many different compositions”. As stated, f It was “the first company to take premium denim to the next level, putting Los Angeles on the map as the fashion authority on the West Coast of the US.”

The success of these jeans is also based on the fact that, as has happened throughout history, some of the most decisive moments in fashion took place an emptiness and the existence of the desire for something new.

Michael Glasse, Peter Koral and Jerome Dahan, since founding 7 For All Mankind in 2000, intended to create a jean that combine luxury with casual style. Marrying a passion for quality products with the easygoing, laid-back charm of denim resulted in some highly successful garments. The maximum attention was paid from the beginning in the innovation in fabric, notches and details, that were the keys to achieving luxury garments . These characteristics, if applied to denim, make the garment no longer a work garment or a leisure staple.

The model worn by Pampita is a silver coated denim. It is a fabric coating technique where you can give the base fabric (denim) different properties. In this case it was “metallized” with a special coating.

Thus, its creators promoted a new way of wearing denim, as a stylish option suitable for virtually any time or place r. “By working with luxury fabrics, creating careful profiles and focusing on small details, such as intricate stitches, they created the sector of quality denim, championed by 7 For All Mankind jeans”, defined the brand.

In 2002, men’s denim was introduced, followed by a boys’ collection in 2005. The brand soon gained a large following and they started calling it Sevens. The back pocket doodle marks a style and fashion editors, Hollywood stylists started talking about these jeans that were quickly worn by Kim Kardashian and even Prince.

His fabrics, cuts and finishes later achieved the following of other celebrities. sevens has become one of the favorites among the Hollywood elite, according to the magazine People.

The company has 100 stores in four regions of the world and Internet coverage in 18 geographic areas. It is an international brand with offices in America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The company counts among its ecological models the ultralight Bair and the loose Luxe Performance, which retains its shape after each wash.

After announcing its goal of making 80% of its products sustainable by 2023, the brand has made considerable progress, turning two of its styles into best-sellers when it comes to sustainable clothing. This initiative, called Sustainability For All Mankind promises to introduce new sustainable products every season.

The additions to the brand’s collection constitute a change in attitude towards sustainable fashion and demonstrate that consumers can enjoy the garments they love the most while being conscious of their ecological quality.

The brand of these exclusive jeans built its windows with PET bottles, which are 100% recyclable and compactable. the shop windows They attract attention. More than 8,000 recycled plastic bottles were used, which have been shaped into waves. Nothing was wasted, as even the bottoms of the bottles were used to create the artwork. the italian artist Enrica Borghi, focused on recycling and the environment, it has reused blue plastic bottles as a reference to the classic indigo color of jeans and represents the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

“The bottles are cut in spirals, thus obtaining these long ribbons that, later, come together in a series of waves that remind us of the sea and they hang and flutter in the wind, so that the lightness of the material is highlighted, which has really been taken out of the garbage can”, Borghi explained. The artworks are on display at 7 For All Mankind stores across Europe, United States and Punta del Este.

