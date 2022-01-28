Honduras falls to Canada and continues to give pain in the Concacaf tie

2022-01-27

It took more than 36 years for Canada will win a game again in Honduran territory qualifying , they did it on August 25, 1985 in Tegucigalpa with a score of 0-1.

Mathematically the Bicolor is not yet eliminated from any option in the play off , but the pain spreads.

It’s been six months since Honduras savored a triumph and it was the remembered 3-2 against Panama in the Gold Cup, since then the catracho squad went into a coma.

With Fabián Coito the results did not arrive and with the “Bolillo” Gomez either. And there are still five games to play.

Canada , at half gas, took a 2-0 win that has him knocking on the doors of the Qatar World Cup 2022 . Far from it, the Bicolor is kept in the cold and dark basement of the octagonal of the Concacaf.

The disappointment spreads and each game is a stab. The Honduran national team is in total crisis, entered an extensive streak of 12 games without knowing the victory. There is no soul.

The Olympic Stadium It no longer weighs, on the ground they have passed the respect to the home of the Bicolor the opponents of the Concacaf, there have been five games at home failing with four defeats and just one draw. Of the nine games of the play off There are already six defeats and three draws.

With the “Bolillo” Gomez the third defeat followed in the sad path of the Bicolor in the play off.

THE GAME

The trident made up of Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto and Antony el “Choco” Lozano were not up to the task in their reunion of two and a half years on the field.

Just a couple of minutes of pressure and three direct shots on goal by Milan Borjan, Honduras He showed again that he is in full free fall and that in the immediate future he will be harmed by his position in the Fifa ranking.

Tajon Buchanan proved his worth to the Bruges of Belgium, who paid New England $7 million for his signing. The midfielder left Diego Rodríguez stretched out with his feints, like Pedro he got into his house in the national area and crossed, where Denil Maldonado in the attempt to get the ball ended up sending the number 5 to the nets to the nets.

The padlock made up of Alfredo Mejía and Kervin Arriaga did not collaborate, they were shots trying to win the back of the secure Canadian defense.

Wisdom Quayé also had a debut to forget. He suffered with Junior Hoilett throughout the night.

A precarious shot by Edwin Rodríguez closed the first half.

In the second half, a weak header from “Choco” Lozano at the hands of Borjan was a slight warning. Honduras slightly picked up momentum, but more out of pride than organization.

In a new action another header was given, this time by Kervin Arriaga and the North American goalkeeper flew spectacularly to keep the zero in his goal. Following, Canada gave the lethal blow to bury the Bicolor.