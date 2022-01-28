Honda will continue to supply power unit to Red Bull until 2025

Sling announced that 2021 would be his last year in the Formula 1however, the sports adviser of Red Bull, Helmut Markoannounced that the Japanese brand will continue to supply power units to the Austrian team until 2025.

“Engines will be made in Japan until 2025We will not touch them at all. That means the rights and all that stuff will stay with the Japanese, which is important for 2026 because it makes us a new manufacturer,” he told Autoreview magazine.

Marko highlighted that after winning the 2021 world championship with Max VerstappenHonda has wanted to stay closer to the F1 of what was contemplated.

“As our successes have grown, there has been some rethinking among the Japanese. And also that of course they could use the knowledge of the battery for their electrification phase.

“Initially it was planned that they would only build our engines by 2022. It has now been decided that this will continue until 2025, which of course it is a great advantage for us. That means we only have to do small adjustments and calibrations,” he added.

After Sling officially announced last year that they were leaving the Formula 1, Red Bull Racing was paying for his services, which included the development of the power unit for this year; with the change of fuel from E5 to E10.

